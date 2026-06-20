Spain vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Spain vs Saudi Arabia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 21

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Stage of Competition Group H

TV channel BBC One

Spain arrived at the World Cup as tournament favourites but they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde and have a point to prove against Saudi Arabia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While Spain were gutted by their opening result, Saudi Arabia were fairly satisfied after their battling 1-1 draw against Uruguay.

Bet Builder Spain vs Saudi Arabia Sunday, 21 June, 17:00 Mikel Oyarzabal Player First Goalscorer Under 3.5 Goals Over/Under 3.5 Goals Over 7.5 Spain Corners Home Total Corners £10 returns ≈ £102.04 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Spain vs Saudi Arabia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Spain to win 2-0

1pt 5-1 bet365

Spain to win 3-0

1pt 5-1 bet365

Spain were given a wake-up call by their failure to defeat Cape Verde and they can find enough improvement to ease past Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

Group H is looking tighter than expected but Spain should be far superior to the Saudis, who were forced back by Uruguay and were fortunate to escape with a share of the spoils.

Best player bet

Marc Cucurella over 0.5 assists

5-1 bet365

Spain vs Saudi Arabia World Cup match preview

Spain have been replaced by France as the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup but they have time to work their way into the tournament and can take a first step with a win over Saudi Arabia.

Given the sky-high standards set by Spain in recent years, their poor performance against Cape Verde came as a major surprise.

Cape Verde rode their luck at times and were thankful for an excellent display from veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, but there were not many clear chances created by La Roja, who started the game at a pedestrian pace and never got close to the levels they are capable of.

However, if any manager at the World Cup deserves a bit of patience, it is Spain's Luis de la Fuente, who oversaw their triumph at Euro 2024.

De la Fuente's side flew out of the blocks at Euro 2024, scoring three first half goals in a 3-0 success over Croatia, but there was always a possibility of a slower start to this summer, given fitness concerns of attackers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Both came off the bench against Cape Verde and should get better as the tournament progresses.

De la Fuente is understandably keen not to risk those players' fitness but may need to fast-track Yamal, who could be key to moving the team on from their lacklustre start.

Drawing against Cape Verde was an irritation rather than a catastrophe, but maximum points looks a must against Saudi Arabia, who are among the weakest of the teams in the section.

The Saudis have bowed out at the group stage at each of their last five World Cups and there was nothing in their 1-1 draw against Uruguay to suggest that they are capable of threatening the elite teams in the competition.

Uruguay paid the price for some sloppy set-piece defending plus their inability to convert more than one of several chances.

Saudi Arabia were understandably pleased with the point which puts them in a reasonable position to challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.

But reaching the round of 32 is likely to hinge on their matchday three clash with Cape Verde rather than the contest with Spain, which may turn into a damage limitation exercise.

Spain showed themselves to be a free-scoring side in qualifying, beating Georgia 4-0 and Turkey 6-0 both away from home, but they may need a bit more time to reach similar heights this summer and would settle for a routine success.

Cucurella can show his creative side

Spain like to get plenty of width from their full-backs and one of their best attackers against Cape Verde was the left-sided Marc Cucurella.

Numerous forays forward by Cucurella were a constant threat to Cape Verde, who struggled to contain the Chelsea player.

Cucurella should play in a similar manner against the deep-lying Saudis and he looks overpriced to deliver his first assist of the tournament.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Mikel Oyarzabal to score the first goal

Oyarzabal was kept fairly quiet by Cape Verde but he is the leading scorer in the squad and may be about to open his World Cup account.

Over 7.5 Spain corners

Spain should pile up plenty of flag kicks against Saudi Arabia, who had 14 to defend during their draw against Uruguay.

Under 3.5 goals

Saudi Arabia may focus on damage limitation and are disciplined and dogged enough to avoid an absolute hammering.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for more on our Spain vs Saudi Arabia Bet Builder

Key stats for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

♦ Spain have scored fewer than four goals in each of their last six games

♦ La Roja have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven competitive fixtures

♦ Spain are unbeaten in their last 31 matches

♦ Saudi Arabia have lost 13 of their 20 World Cup fixtures

♦ Each of Saudi Arabia's last five matches have featured less than four goals

Spain vs Saudi Arabia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Spain 1-10 Saudi Arabia 20-1 Draw 9-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Spain vs Saudi Arabia team news and predicted line-ups

Spain

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams could be considered for starts having featured off the bench in the opening game.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabian Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres.

Rest of squad: Gavi, Porro, Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Borja Iglesias, Munoz, Pino, Pubill, Raya, Zubimendi.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's only reported injury concern is goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who missed the contest against Uruguay.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Tambakti, Al Harbi; Abu Al Shamat, Kanno, Al Khaibari, S Al Dawsari; Al Brikan, Al Juwayr.

Rest of squad: Al Hamddan, Ali Lajami, Bu Washl, N Al Dawsari, Al Hejji, Al Aqidi, Al Ghannam, Al Johani, Al Kassar, Al Shehri, Kadish, Ali Majrashi, Mandash, Yahya, Thikri.

Read more:

Belgium vs Iran prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

FAQs

When is Spain vs Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Spain vs Saudi Arabia takes place on Sunday, June 21st and kicks-off at 5pm BST.

Where is Spain vs Saudi Arabia being played?

The venue for the game is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What TV channel is Spain vs Saudi Arabia on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.