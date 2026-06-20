Belgium vs Iran prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Belgium vs Iran World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 21

Kick-off 8pm

Venue SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Stage of Competition Group G

TV channel ITV1

Belgium were red-hot favourites to win their World Cup group but they drew 1-1 with Egypt in their opening game and will be hoping for better against Iran in LA.

All four teams in the section have a single point but a step up in class awaits Iran, who were involved in a lively 2-2 draw with New Zealand at the start of the week.

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Belgium vs Iran betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Belgium to win & both teams to score

1pt 5-2 bet365

Belgium do not have the look of a team with World Cup-winning potential but they have better players than Iran and should secure their first win of the tournament.

Iran were defensively poor in their 2-2 draw with New Zealand but looked lively in attack and can grab a consolation goal in their toughest game of the section.

Best player bet

Jeremy Doku to assist a goal

11-4 bet365

Belgium vs Iran World Cup match preview

Belgium were far from convincing in an opening draw against Egypt but they can end a sequence of three games without a World Cup victory when they face Iran.

Moving on from their golden generation has been a tough transition for Belgium, who failed to get out of their group at Qatar 2022.

However, they have landed in one of the softest sections this summer and should be able to progress at least to the next round.

Advancing as Group G winners is the target for Rudi Garcia's side, although their task became a little more complicated after the 1-1 draw with Egypt.

Belgium were odds-on to overcome the Pharaohs, but they never looked comfortable and deserved nothing more than a share of the spoils.

Garcia's side seemed to lack energy and they gave up plenty of chances to their opponents, who were the better side in the early and latter stages of the game.

Belgium's improvement in the second half came after the introduction of Romelu Lukaku.

It took less than a minute for Lukaku to play a crucial role in the Belgian equaliser as his presence in the penalty box forced an own goal out of Mohamed Hany. but the 33-year-old was clearly far from fully fit and his impact waned as the match drew to a close.

Belgium's deficiencies are sure to be exposed when they come up against stronger opposition but they are facing a step down in class against Iran, who have previously competed at six World Cups and never advanced beyond the group stage.

Iran would have looked at their fixture against New Zealand as a must-win game but they twice fell behind and were ultimately relieved to take a share of the points.

The game was a decent watch and both teams were more interested in chasing the victory than holding onto a point.

However, Iran were lax with their defensive work and gave far too much encouragement to New Zealand, who registered 14 shots and scored twice in a World Cup game for the first time since a 5-2 defeat to Scotland at Spain 1982.

New Zealand caused them problems with the hold-up play of Chris Wood and the movement and finishing of two-goal scorer Elijah Just, but the All Whites have nothing like the attacking quality of Belgium, who must be rubbing their hands in anticipation.

Belgium may get the chance to score a few goals, but they are far from convincing at the back and will probably fall short of keeping a clean sheet.

Doku can deliver at the second attempt

Several Belgian players were below their usual standards against Egypt, including Jeremy Doku, who was the target of some physical defending.

However, Doku will have learned from the experience and should be much more impactful against the Iranians, who are easier to play against.

Doku was outstanding in the last few months of the Premier League season and his direct wingplay could be key to opening up the Iranian defence.

Belgium vs Iran World Cup Bet Builder tips

Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime

De Bruyne got into some excellent positions against Egypt and he looks as likely as anyone to break the deadlock.

Over 3.5 goals

Neither team look secure at the back and their weaknesses may contribute to a high-scoring outcome.

Over 2.5 Iran corners

Iran are not the type of team to sit back and they should have a reasonable share of possession and territory. They had four corners in their opening game and are a solid bet to have three or more against Belgium.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Belgium vs Iran

♦ Belgium are unbeaten in their last 14 matches

♦ Both teams have scored in three of Belgium's last four competitive games

♦ Four of Belgium's last eight fixtures have generated at least five goals

♦ Iran have scored in their last five matches

♦ Iran's last five losses have been by a single-goal margin

Belgium vs Iran betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Belgium 4-9 Iran 6-1 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Belgium vs Iran team news and predicted line-ups

Belgium

Zeno Debast remains unavailable while Romelu Lukaku may have to continue as a substitute.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.

Rest of squad: Castagne, Onana, Fernandez-Pardo, Vanaken, Lukaku, De Winter, Witsel, Lammens, Lukebakio, Penders, Saelemaekers, Seys, Theate, Moreira.

Iran

Saeid Ezatolahi will be assessed after receiving treatment during the 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Roozbeh Cheshmi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi and Dennis Eckert missed the opening game.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi; Mohebbi, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Yousefi; Moghanloo, Taremi.

Rest of squad: Alipour, Cheshmi, Dargahi, Eiri, Ghayedi, Ghorbani, Hajisafi, Hardani, Hosseini, Hosseinzadeh, Jahanbakhsh, Kanani, Niazmand, Razzaghinia, Torabi.

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FAQs

When is Belgium vs Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Belgium vs Iran takes place on Sunday, June 21, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Belgium vs Iran being played?

The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

What TV channel is Belgium vs Iran on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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