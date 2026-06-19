Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Goals galore in Germany game

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group E fixture between Germany and Ivory Coast.

Football Bet of the Day for Saturday, June 20

Over 2.5 goals

Germany vs Ivory Coast

World Cup, Group E, Saturday 9pm

Germany and Ivory Coast get the primetime World Cup slot on Saturday and the Group E clash can live up to the billing with over 2.5 goals the best bet.

A whopping 31 goals have been scored in Germany's last six matches and they clicked into gear as an attacking force during last weekend's 7-1 opening success over minnows Curacao. This will be a tougher test but other results in recent months include a 6-0 thrashing of Slovakia and a 2-1 win over USA.

There is a lot to admire about Germany in forward positions, but their only clean sheet in five came against Finland and they conceded three to Switzerland as well as that one goal to Curacao that briefly made it 1-1.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first game. The woodwork was struck three times and they did not look up to the task of keeping Germany at bay, but tricky winger Yan Diomande caught the eye and substitute Amad Diallo looks likely to start after scoring off the bench.

Odds: 4-6

Read more football predictions:

Netherlands vs Sweden prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Germany vs Ivory Coast prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Ecuador vs Curacao prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Tunisia vs Japan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

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