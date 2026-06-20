France vs Iraq prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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France vs Iraq World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 22

Kick-off 10pm

Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Stage of Competition Group I

TV channel BBC One

France's 3-1 win over Senegal in their World Cup opener created a favourable impression as Les Bleus usurped Spain as tournament favourites and they will be expected to build on that against Iraq.

Iraq's inexperience was punished by Norway in their first Group I assignment, as they suffered a 4-1 defeat, and things could go from bad to worse given France's wealth of attacking talent.

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France vs Iraq betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France to win & over 3.5 goals

1pt 20-21 bet365

France were far from their vintage best against Senegal but they still scored three times in the final 30 minutes and they should be able to rack up more goals against low-ranked Iraq, who look up against it judged on their 4-1 defeat to Norway on matchday one.

Best player bet

Zaid Ismael to be shown a card

2-1 bet365

France vs Iraq World Cup match preview

France were way below their brilliant best in the 3-1 win over Senegal in their Group I opener but it showed that when you possess the array of superstars that they do you only need to switch it on for short spells.

Les Bleus registered only one shot in a lacklustre first half but there was no looking back once Michael Olise unlocked the Senegalese defence with a killer pass which was converted coolly by Kylian Mbappe.

Substitute Bradley Barcola, who came on for Ousmane Dembele, doubled France’s lead before Mbappe wrapped it up with a stunning strike from range, taking his tally to 14 World Cup goals at just 27 years of age.

Containing that quality looks an almost impossible task for Iraq, who showed flashes of ability but were ultimately overhauled 4-1 by an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway.

Haaland scored two first-half goals against the Lions of Mesopotamia, who were naive defensively, and that may spell trouble against this French firepower.

Didier Deschamps’ side are favourites for World Cup glory after silencing Senegal and another big win should be on the cards against an Iraqi side who lack talent from Europe’s top leagues.

Graham Arnold’s side offered some threat on the counter-attack against Norway but star striker Ali Al-Hamadi was on loan at Luton last season and won’t have come up against centre backs as assured as Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba.

France have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine internationals and they can enhance that trend as things will soon open up once they break through Iraq’s low block.

Iraq struggled to get a hold on Norway’s pace in attack, which is worrying given they now face France’s flying forwards, and they also looked vulnerable when defending set pieces.

France had only 11 shots against Senegal but eight of those were on target, all coming in the second half, and three goals in the final 30 minutes show that they only have to click into top gear for a short period of time.

Les Bleus have kept only two clean sheets in their last ten internationals, which offers some hope for Iraq, but Mbappe and co should be looking to rack up goals in Philadelphia.

Cards could be calling for Ismael

Zaid Ismael committed two fouls in the 4-1 defeat to Norway before being substituted on 59 minutes and a card could be calling for the central midfielder against star-studded France.

Ismael didn’t look up to the pace of that game but he does the defensive stuff well so should retain his starting berth. However, the 24-year-old has three cards in just seven caps and he was booked ten times in 30 appearances in the Iraq Stars League.

France vs Iraq World Cup Bet Builder tips

Michael Olise anytime goalscorer

Olise scored a hat-trick in France's final warm-up win over Northern Ireland and he had two shots on target in the victory over Senegal.

Zaid Ismael to commit two or more fouls

The Iraq midfielder made two fouls in the heavy 4-1 defeat to Norway and he may struggle to successfully retrieve possession.

Kylian Mbappe to commit one or more fouls

Goals will be the target for Mbappe but he committed two fouls in the 3-1 success over Senegal and Iraq were good at winning fouls from Norway's forwards.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for France vs Iraq

♦ Four of France's last six wins have featured four or more goals

♦ France have won four of their last five fixtures with both sides scoring

♦ There have been over 2.5 goals in each of France's last five competitive games

♦ Both teams have scored in three of Iraq's last five matches

♦ Les Bleus have won ten of their last 12 internationals

France vs Iraq betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds France 1-12 Iraq 25-1 Draw 10-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

France vs Iraq team news and predicted line-ups

France

Didier Deschamps may opt to make changes given the level of their opponents and reports suggest that Lucas Digne, Manu Kone and Bradley Barcola could all start.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Rabiot, Kone; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Subs: Samba, Risser, Gusto, T. Hernandez, Konate, L. Hernandez, Lacroix, Tchouameni, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Doue, Mateta.

Iraq

Ali Jasim limped off in the defeat to Norway but has been training, so manager Graham Arnold has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Hassan; Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski; Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Ismael, Jasim; Hussein, Al-Hamadi.

Subs: Talib, Basil, Putros, Younus, Sulaka, Sadoun, Maknzi, Iqbal, Farji, Yakob, Iqbal, Jasim, Yousif, Al-Hamadi, Qasem, Amyn.

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FAQs

When is France vs Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France vs Iraq takes place on Monday, June 22 and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is France vs Iraq being played?

The venue for the game is Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

What TV channel is France vs Iraq on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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