Spain vs Saudi Arabia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Spain were left hugely frustrated by their goalless draw against Cape Verde and they will be keen to put it behind them by targeting maximum points against Saudi Arabia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

There is all to play for in Group H with all four teams picking up a point from the first round of matches.

Saudi Arabia began the tournament with modest expectations, but they got off to a promising start by drawing 1-1 with Uruguay.

Best Spain vs Saudi Arabia Bet Builder

Mikel Oyarzabal to score the first goal

Several of the pre-tournament favourites for the Golden Boot are off to a flying start, but Spain's first-choice centre-forward Mikel Oyarzabal is still awaiting his first goal after failing to make an impact against Cape Verde.

However, Oyarzabal was the only member of Spain's starting front three to stay on for the entire game and he may have a better experience against the Saudis.

There are obvious issues to address for Spain, who need to play with greater pace, movement and urgency.

But they don't often play poorly in successive games and could benefit from a first start of the tournament from Lamine Yamal, who is edging closer to full match sharpness.

Yamal should occupy the Saudi defence and one of the main beneficiaries could be Oyarzabal, who looks a solid selection to score the game's opening goal.

Over 7.5 Spain corners

Spain are used to dominating matches and that often means they have a greater number of corners than their opponents.

They won the flag-kick count 11 to one against Cape Verde and are likely to run up similar numbers against Saudi Arabia, who will almost certainly set up with a low defensive block.

Saudi Arabia played a counter-attacking strategy against Uruguay and were forced to absorb a lot of pressure.

The Green Falcons conceded 14 corners in their opening game, so it seems a reasonable assumption for them to give up eight or more against the Spanish.

Under 3.5 goals

The most impressive aspect of Saudi Arabia's play against Uruguay was their determination to keep out the opposition.

Georgios Donis's side kept a decent shape and did their best to restrict the South Americans to long-range efforts.

The Saudis are a difficult team to break down and they can limit Spain to a fairly low-scoring success.

Pays 8-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

Spain vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Belgium vs Iran prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.