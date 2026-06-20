Mark Langdon: Scotland need to be brave and have no regrets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

These World Cup nights can take a toll on the body.

Last Sunday when I woke up there was a roast dinner waiting. Can you eat lamb for breakfast? Well, I did and I didn't regret it but there are times when I think hallucination is beginning to have an impact.

I could have sworn I watched Scotland toil in Boston on Friday night. Losing 1-0 to Morocco was absolutely no disgrace and might be a decent defeat in the bigger picture but some of the almost condescending cheerleading is nauseating and that cannot be solely down to a lack of sleep.

Under the headline "Flawed but relentless Scotland show themselves as men of substance" one analysis piece on the BBC website said of the performance: "In the closing stages of this thriller in Boston, (Steve) Clarke was a footballing Amarillo Slim, a fearless gambler throwing on attacking players in pursuit of a point in a game that lurched from total Moroccan dominance to total Moroccan panic."

On the same BBC website I checked the match stats again just in case I had fallen asleep and missed some of this relentlessness.

Six shots, two corners and no efforts on target despite chasing the game from the moment Ismael Saibari put Morocco one up after just 70 seconds.

If that was Clarke gambling he might be the only punter not feeling the wrath of the Gambling Commission and its ill-advised affordability checks.

It wasn't exactly Tony Bloom levels of having a go, was it?

Scotland boss Steve Clarke: not to be mistaken for Tony Bloom Credit: Getty Images

There is this feeling that Scotland are happy just to be at the World Cup – and the Tartan Army's Boston takeover has been a joy to follow on social media – but the simple truth is this tournament is not as difficult as previous ones because of the bloated number of qualifiers.

The idea that any World Cup win should be seen as a monumental achievement, as hinted at by midfielder Lewis Ferguson, does not really apply to a 48-team finals.

The maths says that Scotland are in a worse – only slightly but still worse – position than when the World Cup started. They were 4-11 shots to qualify for the knockout phase before a ball was kicked and were being quoted at 2-5 when the full-time whistle went in Boston.

Attention now turns to the Brazil game in the heat of Miami where a point should do the trick and even a low-scoring loss might be enough. But do Scotland genuinely believe they deserve to punch at this weight?

Clarke has got better players than Scotland showed against Morocco and they need to make sure they are not left with any lingering regret when this trip is over.

It made sense to stick Kieran Tierney in front of Andy Robertson to look after Achraf Hakimi and to drop Lawrence Shankland in favour of a five-man midfield.

However, to limit Scott McTominay's influence by playing so deep for much of the match negated his ability to be an attacking threat and the call to drop Ben Gannon-Doak stank of cowardice.

There was no coincidence about Scotland becoming more of a threat once Gannon-Doak was introduced, although only Clarke will know whether the intention all along was to bring him on after 60 minutes for the injured Tierney, or if his hand was forced.

Surely there is room for Gannon-Doak from the off against Brazil. They do not want to leave this tournament with regrets.

Check out our Sunday World Cup tips:

Spain vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 bet builder tip, odds, team news

Belgium vs Iran prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.