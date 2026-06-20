Argentina vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Argentina started their World Cup defence with a 3-0 victory over Algeria but they may have to work harder to see off Group J rivals Austria on matchday two.

Lionel Messi stole the show with a hat-trick in Argentina's opening game while Austria benefited from an own goal and a penalty in their 3-1 win over World Cup debutants Jordan.

Argentina's outstanding defensive record and Austria's limited attacking threat are important factors for punters to consider when creating Bet Builders for Monday's game in Texas

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Best Argentina vs Austria Bet Builder

Half-time draw

Austria scored six first-half goals in their 10-0 World Cup qualifying rout of San Marino in October 2025 but Monday's clash with world champions Argentina could be a slow-burner.

Austria's seven subsequent internationals produced only four goals before half-time – two of them penalties – and coach Ralf Rangnick will not want to offer the Albiceleste any early gifts.

Argentina, meanwhile, are happy to play a controlled, patient game. Lionel Scaloni's bench options against Algeria included brilliant Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Como playmaker Nico Paz so there is no reason to panic if Austria stand firm for the first 45 minutes.

Under 3.5 goals

Scaloni's men conceded only ten times in 18 World Cup qualifiers, since when they have let in just one goal in eight matches.

That was a late consolation strike for Mauritania in a March friendly and under 3.5 goals looks a solid Bet Builder selection when Argentina face Austria.

The underdogs have a host of industrious midfield options, mostly playing for top German Bundesliga clubs, but they lack the creativity to upset Argentina.

Only four of Austria's last 16 games produced over 3.5 goals and two of those were 4-0 and 10-0 drubbings of San Marino.

A point would be a fine result for Rangnick's side, who warmed up for the tournament with a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia, so they may well take a cautious approach.

Lionel Messi to score

Messi swiftly dispelled concerns over his fitness with a superb hat-trick against Algeria and he could make the difference again.

The 2022 Golden Ball winner had six of Argentina's ten shots on matchday one, hitting the target with four of them, and he should be even sharper on Monday.

Messi moved level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 career World Cup goals and it would be no surprise to see him break that record against Austria.

He turns 39 later this week but his finishing ability remains undiminished and he scored 12 goals in 14 MLS starts for Inter Miami this season, averaging six shots per 90 minutes.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 6-1 with Paddy Power

Having won their opening game, Austria may try to dig in for a draw against Argentina but Messi, the hat-trick hero on matchday one, could help the world champions grind out a win.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Argentina vs Austria Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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