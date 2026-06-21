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New Zealand vs Egypt prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
New Zealand face Egypt in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at BC Place.
New Zealand vs Egypt World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Monday, June 22
Kick-off 2am
Venue BC Place, Vancouver
Stage of Competition Group stage
TV channel ITV1
New Zealand and Egypt both drew their opening games of Group G, with the All Whites holding Iran to a 2-2 draw while the Egyptians played out a stalemate with Belgium.
A win for either team in this game would all but guarantee a spot in the knockout stage.
New Zealand vs Egypt betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Egypt -1
1pt 9-5 Hills
Egypt gave as good as they got in their opener against Belgium and should be too strong for a New Zealand side who have lost nine of their last 12 games.
The All Whites did manage to hold Iran to a 2-2 draw but they are unlikely to get as much joy going forward against what is a rock-solid Egyptian outfit and New Zealand have looked leaky at the back.
Best player bet
Omar Marmoush to score at any time
7-4 bet365
New Zealand vs Egypt World Cup match preview
Egypt came close to their first World Cup win when drawing with Belgium in their opener but they should be able to secure a maiden success when they take on New Zealand in Vancouver.
The African side gave as good as they got for long periods against the Red Devils and it was only the second half introduction of Romelu Lukaku which sparked Belgium into life.
The statistics for that clash reflected the feeling that it was an even encounter as the shot count finished 15-14 to the Belgians, who had 53 per cent of the possession.
That performance was a continuation of an impressive run for Egypt, who have only lost two of their last 13 games in regulation time.
Those defeats came against Brazil and Senegal, while the Pharaohs have beaten Nigeria, Ivory Coast and South Africa in that run as well as drawing with Spain.
That form is streets ahead of New Zealand’s recent showings. The All Whites have lost nine of their last 12 games despite a 2-2 draw against Iran in their opener, which was largely down to inspired attacking performances from Elijah Just and Chris Wood.
Motherwell man Just was extremely dangerous drifting in from the left while Nottingham Forest striker Wood put on a clinic in hold-up play.
However, a side as good defensively as Egypt will not give New Zealand’s attackers the room to operate that Iran did and there are serious question marks about the All Whites defensively.
They have gone 12 games without a clean sheet, something which is in sharp contrast with an Egypt side who have only conceded twice in their last six matches.
Expect Mo Salah and co to wrap up a first World Cup victory in style and are worth backing on the handicap to win by two goals or more.
Marmoush the Pharaohs danger man
Omar Marmoush had a disappointing campaign at Manchester City but he remains a potent attacking threat and took five shots for Egypt in their 1-1 draw with Belgium. The 27-year-old is likely to lead the line once again for his country and looks a tempting price to get on the scoresheet against a New Zealand side who were leaky at the back in their 2-2 draw with Iran.
New Zealand vs Egypt World Cup Bet Builder tips
Egypt to win
New Zealand have lost nine of their last 12 games and look set for more misery against a solid Egyptian outfit.
Hamza Abdelkarim to score at any time
The 18-year-old has been signed by Barcelona and is the bright hope for the future of Egyptian football, he looked sharp in a cameo appearance against Belgium and could get on the scoresheet in this one.
Both teams not to score
Egypt have kept four clean sheets in their last six games and they could shut out this All Whites side.
Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for New Zealand vs Egypt
♦ New Zealand have lost nine of their last 12 games
♦ Egypt have won two and drawn one of their three meetings with these opponents
♦ The All Whites have failed to score in five of their last six defeats
♦ Mo Salah has scored 67 goals for Egypt
♦ The result at half-time has remained the same at full-time in all seven of New Zealand's World Cup games.
New Zealand vs Egypt betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|New Zealand
|9-2
|Egypt
|6-10
|Draw
|3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
New Zealand vs Egypt team news and predicted line-ups
New Zealand
Midfielder Matt Garbett is out for the tournament, Auckland winger Logan Rogerson has been called up in his place.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood
Rest of squad: Paulsen, Woud, De Vries, Bindon, Pijnaker, Elliot, Smith, Rufer, Old, Thomas, Bayliss, Rogerson, Barbarouses, Waine, Randall
Egypt
Egypt have no fresh injury concerns.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Zico, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush
Rest of squad: El Shenawy, Soliman, M. Alaa, Abdelmaguid, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hafez, T. Alaa, Emad, Saber, Trezeguet, Abdelkarim, Hassan, Adel, Zizo
Read more:
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FAQs
When is New Zealand vs Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
New Zealand vs Egypt takes place on Monday, June 22 and kicks off at 2am BST.
Where is New Zealand vs Egypt being played?
The venue for the game is BC Place in Vancouver.
What TV channel is New Zealand vs Egypt on?
ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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