World Cup football accumulator tips for Sunday, June 21: Back our acca at 11-2

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The World Cup focus falls upon Groups G and H on Sunday with Spain looking to find their top gear against Saudi Arabia following their disappointing opening goalless draw against Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, Belgium, Uruguay and Egypt are all strong favourites to get the job in their second pool matches as they look to boost their qualification chances.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Sunday fourfold which pays out at 11-2 with Hills .

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday.

World Cup accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday,

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Spain to win to nil vs Saudi Arabia

Belgium to beat Iran

Uruguay to win to nil vs Cape Verde

Egypt to beat New Zealand

Total odds: @ 11-2 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

Spain vs Saudi Arabia

European champions Spain were underwhelming in their opening goalless draw with Cape Verde but they should be able to hit top gear when they take on Saudi Arabia in their second Group H clash.

La Roja are unbeaten in their last 31 matches and have kept six clean sheets in their last seven matches, so it looks unlikely that their opponents will break through.

The Saudis have lost 13 of their last 20 games at the World Cup and, having benefited from some sloppy Uruguay defending in their opener, they may not be as fortunate this time.

Belgium vs Iran

Belgium were not at the top of their game in the 1-1 draw with Egypt, but they look to be too strong for Iran.

The Belgians looked stronger when Romelu Lukaku entered the fray as a substitute and his possible inclusion from the start could give the team a big boost while their opponents were unable to shield their defensive inefficiencies when falling behind twice in their draw against New Zealand.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Cape Verde's goal led a charmed life in their opening draw with Spain and goalkeeper Josimar Vozinha looks set for another busy night when his team take on Uruguay in Miami.

The South Americans will be keen to get their tournament going after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, but they did improve as that game went on and their superiority looks set to eventually tell against the islanders.

New Zealand vs Egypt

Egypt played well in their first game against Belgium and they should boost their group-winning potential by seeing off New Zealand.

The All Whites gained a surprise point against Iran, but their opponents were disappointing and as Darren Bazeley's side tend to struggle against teams from outside their continent, they may not be able to keep the Pharaohs at bay.

Read more World Cup tips from the Racing Post:

Spain vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 bet builder tip, odds, team news

Belgium vs Iran prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Uruguay vs Cape Verde prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

New Zealand vs Egypt prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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