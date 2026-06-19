Aaron Rogan: World Cup stage is giving England tactician Thomas Tuchel a chance to thrive

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Baiting the press was a key part of England’s approach against Croatia, so it’s ironic that Thomas Tuchel’s biggest complaint was the crowd of photographers that swarmed around him during the anthems.

With a baying crowd of photographers desperate to capture any flicker of emotion from the German during God Save the King, the former PSG coach must have felt as if he was walking a Paris catwalk on the touchline.

However, Tuchel’s appointment is in keeping with the trend at this tournament, where 27 of the 48 nations are led by a foreign manager.

Tuchel isn’t the only big-name gun for hire. Carlo Ancelotti swapped the tension of Real Madrid’s training ground for Brazil, while the US federation had a whip-round of several billionaire donors to land Mauricio Pochettino.

The huge exposure of a North American World Cup could be behind that shift, but international management is now perhaps the best place for a coach to actually coach.

The Premier League tried to steal focus from the World Cup by releasing next season’s fixtures on Friday, but it only served as a reminder of the grind of the club season.

Pep Guardiola spent much of his final seasons with Manchester City bemoaning the lack of training time. Across the city, Michael Carrick benefited from a lack of European football to take Manchester United into the Champions League, but his job now rests on ensuring the Red Devils never miss out on Europe again.

One of the big changes to this season’s Premier League calendar is the 16-day international break between September and October, which should help national team managers to get their ideas across.

Tuchel’s England reign has had teething problems but their second-half display against Croatia suggests his approach has clicked. Getting two weeks to train with the players in the US, away from club commitments and home distractions, surely helped with that.

One of the downsides of international management was always the limitations of the player pool. However, in a modern game dominated by sporting directors, there must be a benefit to a manager selecting his own squad.

Even the most maligned part of this summer’s World Cup can be seen as a boost. While the line between Gianni Infantino and Dr Evil has blurred further with reports that drinks breaks have generated an extra $1 billion in worldwide ad revenue, they’re also paying off for international coaches.

The breaks are effectively tactical time-outs, which must be a relief for coaches used to being ignored as they yell from the touchline.

Luckily for us, the Premier League and Uefa seem about as receptive to the four-quarter approach as England’s cricketers are to limiting their own drinking breaks to three minutes. That means these mid-half adjustment periods should remain exclusive to international coaches.

The day-to-day pressures of being a club boss also seem to fade away on the international stage.

Sabri Lamouchi’s mid-tournament sacking by Tunisia is the exception that proves the rule, but a man who agreed to work for Evangelos Marinakis and Vincent Tan doesn’t seem all that interested in an easy life.

Graham Potter’s transformation from weary West Ham boss to carefree Sweden manager is probably the clearest example of the different sets of expectations.

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga dominance came to an end on Tuchel’s watch in his last club job, so he’s likely to be enjoying the gentler pace of international football.

Rather than waiting for an opening at one of the handful of clubs capable of challenging for major honours, Tuchel is leading an England side who are now as short as 6-1 to win the World Cup. On top of that, his contract now takes him through to England’s home Euros in 2028.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham defended the decision to extend Tuchel’s time ahead of the tournament, pointing to the fear of a top club poaching him. Based on where the game is going, that fear could be mutual.

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