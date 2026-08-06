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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Gordon Elliott
Home
News
People
Trainers
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
Jump racing
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
Galway festival
'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival
Galway festival
'I want to be where Willie is but we're still three to five years away from that' - Gordon Elliott on that elusive trainers' title
Gordon Elliott
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
Reports
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
Raceday Intel
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
Reports
Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
Reports
Home
News
People
Trainers
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
Jump racing
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
Galway festival
'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival
Galway festival
'I want to be where Willie is but we're still three to five years away from that' - Gordon Elliott on that elusive trainers' title
Gordon Elliott
'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival
Galway festival
'I want to be where Willie is but we're still three to five years away from that' - Gordon Elliott on that elusive trainers' title
Gordon Elliott
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
Reports
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
Raceday Intel
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
Reports
Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
Reports