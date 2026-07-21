'I want to be where Willie is but we're still three to five years away from that' - Gordon Elliott on that elusive trainers' title

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It was a case of close but no cigar for Gordon Elliott in the Irish trainers' championship last season after he led Willie Mullins with three days to go, but he still thinks he is at least three years away from lighting up the Montecristo.

Elliott arrived at the Punchestown festival with an advantage of more than €150,000 but he was caught by day three as Mullins once again dominated the end-of-season shindig, helped by Gaelic Warrior's stunning Punchestown Gold Cup success.

Brighterdaysahead was one of Elliott's biggest earners last season and she is set to swerve chasing again this term in favour of another hurdling campaign, with the Aintree Hurdle over her optimum trip of 2m4f set to be her ultimate aim.

The trainer even suggested that skipping the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham might be the best thing to do this time around, even though Brighterdaysahead got closest to Lossiemouth in last season's hurdling showpiece.

Brighterdaysahead: set to stay over hurdles this season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

When asked about the trainers' title race, Elliott said: "We led Willie with three days to go last season, but we need more horses and better ones to beat him.

"I still think we're three to five years off being where we want to be. We're getting closer every year but we're not there yet.

"Willie is Willie. He's the man. He has the horses and he sets the standard for us all. That's what I want to be. I want to be where Willie is."

This time last year Elliott would have snapped your hand off for the season he ended up having and the trainer admitted that the 13 Grade 1 winners went way above his expectations for the campaign.

"I was surprised how close we came last year," Elliott admitted. "I said it all along that I knew I didn't have enough to finish the job at Punchestown and that's the way it proved to be, but I'm privileged and proud just to be mentioned in the same breath as Willie.

Gordon Elliott: "I was surprised how close we came last year" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I think that's 14 years in a row we've been second to him, so that's some going and I'm proud of the whole team here that we've managed to do that.

"Hopefully it'll happen some day. He's a bit older than me, so hopefully I can catch him at some stage."

Looking ahead to the rest of the current campaign, with three-quarters of the season left and the vast majority of the prize-money still to play for, Elliott believes his winter team is even better than it was 12 months ago.

He said: "I think we have a stronger team this year compared to last season. We have a very strong bunch of winter horses to go to war with. We don't have the same bunch of summer horses that we used to, which is the way it happens sometimes, but I think our winter horses are going to be strong this year.

"We have reinvested and restocked and I think we have a lovely team for the winter. Hopefully there are a few stars among them."

Brighterdaysahead has been the flagbearer for the stable in recent years. She has now won five races at the top level and the Irish Champion Hurdle is likely to be her on her radar again in February after lowering the colours of Lossiemouth in the race last season, although Elliott is convinced her best trip is over further than two miles.

On the star mare, Elliott said: "I'd imagine Brighterdaysahead will stay over hurdles. It hasn't been discussed but at this stage I'd prefer to keep her over hurdles.

"Swerving Cheltenham altogether might be the right thing to do but we'll have to see. Two and a half miles seems to be her thing, that's her trip, but she ran a blinder to finish second in the Champion Hurdle this year. When she gets over two and a half miles she's a different machine altogether.

"If we box clever there could be two or three Grade 1s to be won with her over the next few years, so that's what we'll try to do."

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