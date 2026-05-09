Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US

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Gordon Elliott will attempt to continue his extraordinary record in the US on Saturday evening as last year's American Grand National hero Zanahiyr returns Stateside in an attempt to plunder the $250,000 Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park (9.40 ).

Cullentra saddled a memorable five-timer at Far Hills, New Jersey, in October, the highlight of which was Zanahiyr's last-gasp success in the feature race when he stormed home under Jack Kennedy to deny the Gavin Cromwell-trained Ballysax Hank.

The Elliott-trained supporting cast of Chortal, We're Back Again, Emily Love and Coutach all contributed to a historic five-timer on an extraordinary day for the Meath stable.

Elliott has now set his sights on Percy Warner Park, near Nashville in Tennessee, with three runners across the card.

Zanahiyr is a leading contender in the 3m hurdle under Kennedy and warmed up for this assignment in excellent fashion when a good second in a 1m6f Flat handicap at Gowran Park last month.

Elliott observed Zanahiyr school Stateside on Friday morning and said afterwards: "Zanahiyr travelled over well and is in good form. He ran well at Gowran on the Flat last time and has been good since. I think the step up to three miles will suit.

"It's a good race. You've Fil Dor in it and Willie's ex-horse James Du Berlais in there too, but we're hoping for a good run."

Fil Dor, a former stablemate of Zanahiyr, is in opposition having landed the Colonial Cup in South Carolina in November. Jake Coen, who regularly rides for Elliott in Ireland, takes the ride for trainer Richard Hendriks.

Danny Mullins regularly rides on the big days in America and landed a Grade 1 at Saratoga last year. He has five rides on the card and partners James Du Berlais, who was last seen landing the Webster Cup for his uncle Willie at Navan in February, in the feature contest. He's now trained by Leslie Young.

Danny Mullins: goes for more big-race success Stateside Credit: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Elliott and Kennedy are also represented by Blue Waters in the Grade 2 Margaret Currey Henley Hurdle and Famous Figure in the Louis Brown McMillan Memorial Maiden Hurdle.

Elliott said: "Famous Figure has a chance in the maiden hurdle, as does Blue Waters. All three of our runners have travelled over well and are in good form. It's great prize-money and Famous Figure and Blue Waters will stay out here. We're looking forward to it."

A bumper and maiden hurdle winner, Blue Waters was last seen finishing second in a mares hurdle at Limerick, while Famous Figure landed a bumper at Punchestown in October and was last seen finishing fourth in a maiden hurdle at Navan.

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