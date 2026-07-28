'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tony Martin reprised his role as the quintessential target trainer at Galway by producing Orandi to land an emphatic victory in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile.

Successful four times in the Galway Hurdle, Martin had not previously won the €120,000 Tuesday showpiece but Robbie Colgan kept a cool head on Orandi despite plans going awry mid-race from his wide draw in 14.

He found himself in a pocket down the inside as the race began to unfold in the dip, but did not panic and eventually got the split he needed in the straight, which Orandi seized with aplomb.

There was a touch of a slingshot about it when they did get out as the eight-year-old, who finished third in the race a year earlier off an 8lb higher mark, promptly skipped clear of the favourite Pierre Royal, with Jagged Edge third and Hardy Warrior fourth.

Although Orandi returned at odds of 16-1, there is no doubt he was fancied to execute a long-term plan, albeit it was one that retired west Cork vet Bertie Hourihane, who co-owns the winner with his son-in-law CJ Murtagh, claimed even he had not been privy to.

"Tony is the man for the big occasion, there is no doubt about it, but he doesn't tell you," quipped Hourihane.

Martin, doubtless knowing better than anyone else how well his charge was, insisted he was not worried watching the race that Orandi would get the gap he needed.

"I was hoping he would get in more trouble," he said with a satisfied grin. "He won by nearly two lengths and there's only one winning post, especially around Galway. That's what all the top jockeys, lads like Ruby Walsh, realise. We made a bit of a mistake last year coming here without a prep or a racecourse gallop, but lucky enough this time we got it right."

Colgan has enjoyed a fine career on the Flat since transitioning from the jumps, most frequently with Sheila Lavery. He enjoyed this one.

"I got about 15 or 20 different instructions and I don't think I carried out one of them," he said afterwards. "Going down the hill I wasn't so confident, but when we turned and met the rising ground it was just a matter of weaving my way through.

"This means a lot, especially since it's for Tony Martin, who has been very good to me."

Lizzie Twigg and Jack Kennedy on their way to winning the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Lizzie advertises her wares

Lizzie Twigg is for sale and Gordon Elliott can raise the asking price significantly after she continued her winning streak in the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle.

The five-year-old mare runs in Elliott's own colours and made it four wins from five starts with a stylish display under champion jockey Jack Kennedy, scoring by two and a half lengths.

Elliott said of the 5-2 winner: "I've tried to sell her after every run but couldn't, for some reason or other. I nearly had her sold to America recently but, thankfully, she wasn't and she could be a right one for the Graded novice at Down Royal in November.

"She's a nice mare and, to be fair, she should be unbeaten as I became greedy at the end of last season and ran her back quickly in the Fairyhouse bumper, where she was flat. She has been showing us all the right things and I don't think she wants real winter ground. She's one for the spring festivals. I like her."

Frankie on fire

Frankie John was sold in 2024 for £275,000 but ended up back with Denis Hogan and how the trainer must be thrilled the deal fell through as he looks like a chaser with a bright future after landing the 2m2f beginners' chase.

Hogan said: "When the phone rang to say this horse would be sent back, I wasn't worried. Normally I would be, but, when I said it to John [Mahon, owner] that the horse didn't have any major problem, he said he'd keep him.

"We've had offers in the last year but every time I've rung John, he said not to ring anymore unless they have X amount to offer. In the end, I gave up ringing him back."

Luckily for both he stopped ringing as Frankie John is a chaser going places fast.

McNamara off the mark

Champion Chase-winning rider Andrew McNamara trained his first winner at the Galway Races when Tell Us This stormed home to land the 2m2f handicap chase under Conor Stone-Walsh.

Day two wrap

Gamble of the day

San Aer was a proper plunge in the last but the late surge of support for Frankie John in the 2m2f beginners' chase told a tale. He was 7-2 with most firms and 4.8 on Betfair about 20 minutes before the off. Indeed, he was still 3-1 as the horses made their way down to the start, but he was hammered late into 15-8 and duly obliged in the manner punters expected.

Quote of the day

"The celebrations could take place anywhere as there are syndicate members from Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Galway and Dublin" - winning trainer Andrew McNamara after Tell Us This won the 2m2f handicap chase

Thought for the day

Frankie John is going to be a better chaser than hurdler and he was rated 137 over hurdles. He might not be another Sharjah, who won the same 2m2f beginners' chase in 2023, but the way he attacked his fences suggests he should be a Graded novice chaser this season. Perhaps Denis Hogan could have the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival at the back of his mind. He would be an ideal type for that.

Read more . . .

'Odds of 10-1 will do me just fine' - David Jennings' Galway Plate runner-by-runner expert guide

Thanks to MV Magnier, Patrick Veitch and Oliver Cole, this was a day of fascinating insight and powerful emotion

Scandinavia lands decisive Goodwood Cup victory after loose-horse drama hampers Trawlerman

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.