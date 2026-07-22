Hear about Gordon Elliott's big Galway Hurdle hope and the rest of his ace Ballybrit team - plus he reveals his dark horses for next week

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El Cairos has yet to live up to the hype having been a big talking horse since joining Gordon Elliott , but his trainer is hoping he will walk the walk in next week's €270,000 Guinness Galway Hurdle, a race that has been on his radar ever since the Punchestown festival.

The six-year-old was snapped up for £410,000 out of the David Maxwell dispersal sale and was ante-post favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at one stage last season before going off at 15-2 on the day.

El Cairos finished fifth at Cheltenham and was fourth in the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown when sent off 2-1 favourite, but Elliott feels a break during the early months of the summer was just what the doctor ordered in an attempt to recharge his batteries.

He has been installed as the 9-2 joint-favourite alongside Murcia for the Galway Hurdle with Paddy Power and his trainer is expecting a huge run under champion jockey Jack Kennedy.

El Cairos: finished fifth in the Supreme Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott said: "He seems to be in very good form and I'm very happy with him. I think he's just the type of horse who will suit a Galway Hurdle in that he is coming back from Grade 1 races into a handicap.

"Ultimately, he's been a bit disappointing over hurdles and hasn't quite caught fire. He just hasn't done what we thought he would do when he got here, but this sort of a race should really suit him and I'd imagine Jack [Kennedy] will ride him.

"He still works as well at home as he's ever done – he's always been a very good work horse. The Galway Hurdle came into my head straight after Punchestown. He'll like the ground and he's the type who could win on the Flat because he has loads of pace. He's not up to Grade 1 level, so that's where we are with him and we have to go a different route. That's why we've ended up in a Galway Hurdle."

The trainer added: "I'm hoping there is more to come from him for a few different reasons. He came to us from the sales and didn't get much of a break because he went straight into full training with us.

"He's had a few months of a break after Punchestown and I think that has done him the world of good and freshened him right up."

On the rest of his Galway Hurdle team, Elliott said: "I'll probably run four. I'll probably claim off Casheldale Lad up the top; Ndaawi, if he runs, has a lot of weight, and Bowensonfire is in there, too. It looks like a competitive race more than a wonderful one – there are a lot of exposed horses in it this year."

Elliott won last year's Galway Hurdle in dramatic fashion when Ndaawi was handed the race in the stewards' room after first-past-the-post Helvic Dream interfered with him on the run-in. It was his first success in the Ballybrit showpiece.

The Tote Galway Plate has been much kinder to Elliott over the years and Western Fold provided him with a fifth victory in the prestigious contest last year, following in the footsteps of Ash Tree Meadow (2023), Borice (2019), Clarcam (2018) and Lord Scoundrel (2016).

Elliott intends to run four on Wednesday week, with recent purchase Nowwhatdoyouthink set to lead the charge. He could be ridden by local boy Danny Gilligan, who has won the race twice before.

Ndaawi: dramatic winner of last year's Galway Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott said of his Galway Plate team: "We don't know an awful lot about Nowwhatdoyouthink as he's not been with us that long, but we bought him for an American owner with a plan of going over there with him at some stage. We're going to run him in the Galway Plate and I think he's got a beautiful weight on his back with 10st 4lb. He's the unexposed horse of ours in the race and he's at the right end of the weights.

"Three Card Brag finished eighth in the race last year but he was beaten at the start and I wouldn't give up on him. Ndaawi will either run in the Galway Hurdle or the beginners' chase and Maxxum could run. I'm not sure whether Shanbally Kid will get in or not.

"King Of Kingsfield has had a couple of wind operations, but he has been disappointing. I'll run him in the Plate in the hope that the step up in trip might give him a chance to breathe a bit better but, if I'm being honest, he could struggle.

"If you can win the Galway Plate or the Hurdle it's massive prize-money. It's a big boost for the season."

Gordon Elliott on his dark horses for Galway . . .

"If the ground is good, Lizzie Twigg could run well in the novice hurdle on the opening day. I also have a nice bumper horse called Prime Contender , who should go well. He'll probably run in the four-year-old bumper on the Monday night."

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