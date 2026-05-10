'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success

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Gordon Elliott may have missed out with Zanahiyr in the $250,000 Iroquois Steeplechase but he still enhanced his fine record in the United States with a double at Percy Warner Park in Tennessee on Saturday.

The trainer celebrated a five-timer at Far Hills in New Jersey in October – headlined by Zanahiyr's win in the American Grand National – and although the nine-year-old couldn't successfully lead the charge this time round, two of the Cullentra team were on the mark.

Famous Figure was one of those successful for Elliott, securing his first win over obstacles in the Louis Brown McMillan Memorial Maiden Hurdle under Jack Kennedy .

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott at the trophy presentation after winning with Famous Figure Credit: Iroquois Steeplechase on YouTube

The five-year-old bumper winner was making his first international start and his fourth for Elliott since switching from Pat Fahy.

"We've been coming here for six or seven years now," said Elliott. "We've had a lot of winners but we can't do it without the owners supporting us, and we're getting a lot of support from American owners now who send us horses to train for these meetings.

"It's something I really enjoy. We're getting to know the courses and the type of horses you need for the races."

Blue Waters completed a double for Elliott and Kennedy in fine style in the Grade 2 Margaret Currey Henley Hurdle.

The five-year-old shaped encouragingly after a 126-day break when finishing second at Limerick on her previous start in March, and recorded her biggest success with this second victory over hurdles.

Kennedy said: “We went very quick early, but she found her feet and travelled nicely. She'll be a nice one going forward.

"I think we’re going into Nashville tonight for a look around, and we’ll have a good night! It’s been brilliant.”

Zanahiyr couldn't make it a treble for the Irish raiders in the feature Iroquois, the longest top-level steeplechase race in the US. He faded out of contention behind Zabeel Champion , who landed the 85th running of the 3m contest under Freddie Procter for Jack Fisher.

The winner started on the Flat with Mark Johnston, winning six times, before recording three wins over hurdles for Jonjo O'Neill.

Kennedy rides Blue Waters to win the Grade 2 Margaret Currey Henley Hurdle Credit: Iroquois Steeplechase on YouTube

Royal Ascot clues at Gulfstream

Celtic Dispute and Liberty Rings secured spots at Royal Ascot after scoring at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

The Patrick Biancone-trained Celtic Dispute went one better than on her previous start at the track when landing the Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes by a neck under Luis Saez.

Celtic Dispute bests Skara Brae to win the Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park Credit: Ryan Thompson/Gulfstream

Liberty Rings , trained by Nicholas Palmer, won the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies Stakes by a length and a quarter under Miguel Vasquez.

Both two-year-old fillies earned an automatic entry into one of the six juvenile stakes races at Ascot next month, along with a $25,000 travel stipend.

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