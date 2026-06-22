- More
A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure
The gambling industry received some rare supportive words from the government last week, although Baroness Twycross's comments did not get a warm reception elsewhere.
The gambling minister's words came as part of a series of evidence sessions held before the House of Lords liaison committee last Wednesday.
The session was a follow-up on the recommendations of the Gambling Industry Committee’s 2020 report ‘Gambling Harm—Time for Action’ and focused on the thorny issues of gambling advertising, marketing and sponsorship.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inOn The Money
Last updated
- 'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
- Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
- Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
- Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
- Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
- 'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport
- Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow
- Government washes its hands of responsibility as uncertainty over affordability checks continues
- Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
- Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning