A rare win for gambling as minister backs industry growth and refuses to bow to advertising pressure

The gambling industry received some rare supportive words from the government last week, although Baroness Twycross's comments did not get a warm reception elsewhere.

The gambling minister's words came as part of a series of evidence sessions held before the House of Lords liaison committee last Wednesday.

The session was a follow-up on the recommendations of the Gambling Industry Committee’s 2020 report ‘Gambling Harm—Time for Action’ and focused on the thorny issues of gambling advertising, marketing and sponsorship.