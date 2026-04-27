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Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
Industry editor Bill Barber's weekly take on the key stories from the worlds of racing and betting
It would be fair to say last Thursday's debate about gambling advertising in Westminster Hall was sparsely attended.
Perhaps the issue is not as important to MPs as is sometimes portrayed. Or maybe it was down to the fact there was a tube strike on and they wanted to make sure they got back to their constituencies.
The event did not even attract a minister from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Instead it was left to transport minister and Lord Commissioner of His Majesty's Treasury Lilian Greenwood to respond on behalf of the government.
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Published on inOn The Money
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