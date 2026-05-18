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Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising
Industry editor Bill Barber's weekly take on the key stories from the worlds of racing and betting
The government last week set out the priorities for its Illegal Gambling Taskforce, but given the sheer scale of the issue the new body might be on a hiding to nothing.
The threat from gambling's black market is becoming increasingly recognised, and with it the realisation that the £26 million over three years promised by the government to the Gambling Commission to tackle the issue looks inadequate.
A conference held last week heard just how frustrated the Gambling Commission is becoming at the lack of cooperation it is receiving from "tech" companies.
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Published on inOn The Money
Last updated
- Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
- Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
- The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
- It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
- The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming
- Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning
- Small attendance, big contradictions: key takeouts from the Westminster debate on gambling advertising
- The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook
- It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that
- The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming