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OpinionOn The Money
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Frustration as regulator struggles to get a grip on ballooning black market and social media advertising

Industry editor Bill Barber's weekly take on the key stories from the worlds of racing and betting

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Industry editor
There are fears affordability checks will fuel the black market
New research has laid bare the scale of the black market issue in gambling
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The government last week set out the priorities for its Illegal Gambling Taskforce, but given the sheer scale of the issue the new body might be on a hiding to nothing.

The threat from gambling's black market is becoming increasingly recognised, and with it the realisation that the £26 million over three years promised by the government to the Gambling Commission to tackle the issue looks inadequate.

A conference held last week heard just how frustrated the Gambling Commission is becoming at the lack of cooperation it is receiving from "tech" companies.

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