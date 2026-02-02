Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall

Racing fans can have a strange, lasting affinity with race sponsorships which continues long after the names of particular contests have changed.

To some, the mention of the Hennessy, Whitbread, Schweppes and Mackeson will instantly allow a race to be identified in their minds in a way that saying the Coral Gold Trophy, bet365 Gold Cup, William Hill Hurdle and Paddy Power Gold Cup would not.

With that in mind, part of the reaction online to Coral’s decision to end their sponsorship of the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival was the acknowledgement that whoever takes over the backing of the handicap hurdle next month will have to deal with people referring to it as "the old Coral Cup" for an extended period rather than by its new moniker.