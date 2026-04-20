The Gambling Commission has not resolved this crucial issue - and ministers must not let them off the hook

It took 11 months but the Gambling Commission has finally given an update on the progress of its pilot of affordability checks – or financial risk assessments as it terms them.

Whether the latest blog post from the regulator's director of major policy projects and evaluation Helen Rhodes was always planned to come out last week or had been prompted by the growing calls for a rethink is unclear, but there were some pointed comments about the commentary surrounding the pilot.

Where to start with it? Well, in previous updates from the commission about the pilot in February and May last year, it was noted that the results from the three different credit reference agencies (CRAs) would not necessarily match for the same individual.

According to last week's update that issue has not been resolved in the last 11 months.

That is the most crucial issue surrounding the checks, which are supposed to be frictionless, and why there have been calls for their introduction to be halted.

In her blog Rhodes said that the commission would "in no way" expect operators to validate the findings of a financial risk assessment (FRA) by checking documents which would be "largely meaningless and unnecessary friction for consumers".

She added: "An operator should only be expected to act on the basis of information that is available to them – and consider all of that evidence in the round."

The challenge is the unreliability of the data from the CRAs, as well as other data included in the checks which does not give any detail on the severity of an issue such as a default.

Such apparent unreliability and lack of detail are why operators will in all probability default to asking customers for documents. They will favour a risk-averse approach as they know they are likely to be asked why they did not take action when the Gambling Commission carries out compliance assessments.

They will want to avoid the chance that they might get hit with a fine for "social responsibility" failings.

The Gambling Commission's definition of 'frictionless' is therefore too narrow.

The regulator is arguing that for the "vast majority" of customers, nobody will know that a check is taking place, that it will happen in the background.

But that is only half the story. If the operator cannot trust the reliability of the assessment then they will have to seek corroboration to avoid sanctions from the regulator.

Ministers, who have promised that the checks will be frictionless, cannot have the wool pulled over their eyes.

Rhodes' blog contains other contentious statements. She says that "operators are often reliant on asking their customers for documents when there may be little real need to do so".

However, under the Gambling Commission's own regulations governing customer interaction, operators are compelled to use indicators such as customer spend and pattern of spend, triggering requests for documents.

There was also an attempt to use some potentially confused reporting about financial risk assessments driving people to the black market to try to invalidate valid criticism of the checks.

It is the checks already in place, which the commission still tries to deny it has anything to do with, that is helping to fuel illegal betting.

Rhodes also said that it was "vital to build in ongoing evaluation to support effective implementation".

However, there has been no published evaluation of the pilot so far and, as a BHA spokesperson said last week, racing's leadership remains "concerned that the findings have not already been made public as it has severely limited our opportunity to offer views".

The problem is the government would appear to be showing little interest in the details of the checks and leaving it to the Gambling Commission to decide whether they will work or not.

Labour MP Grahame Morris, who is on the all-party parliamentary group for racing and bloodstock, asked ministers at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport through a written question how they would ensure that checks would be "carried out in a frictionless manner as stated in the Gambling Act review white paper".

Culture minister Ian Murray replied last week and appeared to have accepted the Gambling Commission's version of events.

"As the independent regulator, the Gambling Commission will decide how to implement FRAs based on the best available evidence," he added.

That is not good enough. The government has promised these checks will be frictionless and cannot wash their hands of the responsibility to ensure they are.

Report warns prediction markets could be an integrity risk to racing

Prediction markets are a "significant and emerging challenge for sports integrity", including horseracing, according to a new report published last week.

The International Federation of Horseracing Authorities council on anti-Illegal betting and related crime said the product would require safeguards comparable "to those expected of well-regulated betting operators and betting exchanges".

Prediction markets, which have emerged as a challenger to traditional sports betting operators in the United States in recent months, are similar to betting exchanges and allow people to trade contracts on the outcome of events, whether they be sporting, political or financial.

They are regulated differently to sports betting in the US which has allowed them to operate in states where sports betting is not yet allowed.

Prediction market operators have barely dipped their toe in the waters of the UK market, but the Gambling Commission has confirmed they would be treated as offering a gambling product.

The IFHA report said the main risk presented by prediction markets came from "enabling profit from underperformance, losing, or specific player-controlled incidents".

Prediction markets have emerged as a challenger to traditional sports betting in the US Credit: AFP via Getty Images

It added: "Cross-border access, pseudonymous accounts, and crypto funding can make suspicious betting materially harder to investigate than in well-regulated betting markets."

The report claimed that an exchange-style model could also create an additional risk to integrity because the operator did not assume liability on individual bets in the same way as a traditional bookmaker.

It added: "In horseracing, the historical experience of betting exchanges shows that markets allowing profit from losing or underperformance can create real integrity risks unless accompanied by strong monitoring, specialist expertise and effective information-sharing."

The report said that while prediction markets currently had limited scale and volume on racing, their trajectory suggested increasing expansion into the sport, "with its frequent events and quantifiable outcomes making it structurally attractive to prediction market platforms".

It added: "Prediction market expansion into racing without financially contributing to it as well as integrating into racing’s established integrity systems may undermine the long-term sustainability of the sport."

Barber's Bullets

Conor Grant to step down at RMG

Conor Grant is to step down as chair of Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the parent company of Racing TV which manages the media rights for 37 British racecourses, at the end of the year.

Grant joined RMG as a non-executive director in April 2023, before being appointed chair in October that year.

He said: "After careful consideration I believe the end of my first term is the right moment to conclude my tenure as chair of RMG due to increasing work commitments and travel to the US. It has been a genuine privilege to chair the business over the last three years. CEO Nick Mills and his management team are making great progress delivering for our shareholders."

Netherlands black market warning

Growth in illegal gambling in the Netherlands is "visible", according to the country's gaming authority the Kansspelautoriteit (KSA).

The KSA's chairman Michel Groothuizen last week said that 56 per cent of total gaming revenue in the Netherlands went to legal providers at the start of 2025, but that dropped to 53 per cent in the second half of the year. "This means that almost half of what is gambled in the Netherlands appears to be going to illegal parties," he added.

The Netherlands is held up as an example of how the black market can grow following tax rises and clumsy regulation.

ASA reverses Ladbrokes decision

The advertising watchdog has reversed its decision that a television and video on demand advert for Ladbrokes breached its regulations.

In a ruling in June last year, the Advertising Standards Authority had previously decided that the adverts would appeal to under-18s, in contravention of advertising codes.

However, the ASA has now overturned that decision, ruling that the advert for rewards scheme Ladbucks did not have close comparisons to in-game currencies in online games Fortnite and Roblox.

Dates for the diary

Wednesday: Results season is getting into full swing in the US, with Churchill Downs releasing its first quarter numbers. Gambling industry giants Penn Entertainment and Boyd Gaming follow suit the following day.

Thursday: The issue of gambling advertising will be debated by MPs in Westminster Hall.

Read more On The Money columns:

It should be obvious that affordability checks will not do what they're supposed to - it is vital racing helps the government realise that

The unintended consequences of government intervention in gambling have started - and they will just keep coming

Why a little knowledge could be a dangerous thing as new threat looms for British racing

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