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OpinionOn The Nose
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'We don't exist as we are without betting' - but key racing figures are now discussing its place in the sport

Industry editor Bill Barber's weekly take on the key stories from the worlds of racing and betting

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Industry editor
Southwell: attracted a big crowd for its Friday Night Live fixture headlined by Constitution Hill
Racing is examining how to get new fans to engage with the sportCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The business of horseracing and where its priorities should lie was up for discussion by senior figures from across the sport last week.

The debate, which formed part of a live podcast event in London on Thursday evening, followed the publication of a report – The Horse Racing Audience Opportunity – compiled by the Racing Post's parent company Spotlight Sports Group which examined ways to grow the sport's audience.

The report discussed why more casual sports fans did not engage with horseracing and recommended that it needed to improve its digital landscape, collaborate more on a global scale and, perhaps controversially, present itself as a sport first ahead of being a betting medium.

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