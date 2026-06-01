Big punters have already been 'displaced' to the black market - the danger is that more may follow

Falling betting turnover on British racing has been a constant and worrying feature of recent years.

The annual statistics produced by the Gambling Commission every autumn have made grim reading for those responsible for looking after the sport's finances.

The latest set came out on the eve of last year's budget in November and revealed a six per cent year-on-year fall in online betting turnover on the sport to £7.88 billion between April 2024 and March 2025. The figure had topped £10bn in 2022.

The question is where that money has gone and why.

There will be a number of reasons for the loss. Some of it will be down to British racing failing to maintain its status as an attractive sport to bet on, because of falling field sizes and the loss of equine talent abroad, while bookmakers restricting and closing customers' betting accounts will be another.

But the correlation between the timing of the decline and the checks that operators have already been carrying out due to pressure from the Gambling Commission, despite the regulator's protests to the contrary, would seem to indicate a major cause.

As for where that money has gone, some could conceivably be accounted for by some punters simply giving up in the face of the obstacles ranged against them.

The decline in betting turnover on British racing has been a feature of recent years Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

However, when it comes to larger-staking customers, there is only one place to look according to one gambling industry leader.

Robeson Reeves, chief executive of Bally's Intralot – the company which is in takeover talks with William Hill owner Evoke – spoke following a trading update last week and said: "The VIPs, the massive players, they’ve already been displaced. High-value customers have already been displaced to the black market.”

Next up for the British gambling market, unless the Gambling Commission board does something unexpected, is the introduction of financial risk assessments (FRAs), or affordability checks as they are better known. Reeves told analysts last week that he did not believe the new checks would present major issues for his company given its customer base, but that attitude might change should the deal for Evoke go through and his company then include William Hill.

Acknowledging the potential issues they could cause, Reeves said: "How they implement these could create trauma and friction for even genuine good customers. I think the Gambling Commission and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport [DCMS] will want to make sure that customers stay within the regulated market.

"These are the sort of frictions which can create displacement and make for unsafe gambling for customers."

Reeves was not talking specifically about racing when he spoke about the subject, but the sport has been badly caught up in what is happening.

The DCMS appears to have recognised the threat the illegal gambling poses, although the extra £26 million over three years the government has provided the Gambling Commission to tackle the problem seems a paltry sum given recent estimates about the size of the black market and its likely growth.

It would also appear that the threat posed by the black market has given the Gambling Commission's board pause for thought and is one of the reasons it did not give FRAs the go-ahead following its meeting last month when it was announced it needed more time to consider the evidence.

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Grainne Hurst

It is not clear how long that process will take, and Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Grainne Hurst was not able to put a timescale to the process when appearing on Luck On Sunday last weekend.

Relations between the gambling industry and British racing's leadership cooled considerably last year as operators took issue with the sport's Axe The Racing Tax campaign leading up to the budget. However, Hurst said that the racing and gambling industries were part of a "coalition of the concerned" regarding affordability checks and that the two sectors had put their differences aside to work together more closely this year.

That work is set to continue as both sectors seek to persuade the Gambling Commission to think again about the checks.

Hopefully those joint efforts can also turn to reversing the decline in betting interest in racing to the benefit of both industries.

Nigel Payne declares interest in BHA chair job

It has been nearly three months since the BHA announced that Lord Allen had resigned his position as chair of the governing body.

While the sport has waited for the BHA to start the process of finding his successor, in public at least, potential candidates have started to come forward.

Former BHB chair Peter Savill has thrown his hat into the ring and claims to have the backing of more than 200 figures across the sport.

Nigel Payne: "I would love to give something back" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Now, industry veteran Nigel Payne has declared his interest in taking on the position.

Payne's 50-year career in racing has included roles across the sport. He was involved in racecourse management at Aintree and Lingfield when working at Ladbrokes, while he has also been a racehorse owner, most notably as co-owner of Grand National winner Earth Summit, while also serving on the Racehorse Owners Association council.

He was part of the management team at SIS when it launched in betting shops in 1987, worked for the International Racing Bureau and also served as chair of the Professional Jockeys Association for eight years.

"I think I could do something useful for the industry because I know and love it, and I'm very passionate about it," Payne said. "I think that's crucial.

"I know a lot of people in racing and I felt that I could get the best out of people. I wouldn't do it by forcing this, forcing that. The great thing when you run a board with so many different vested interests is to try to find common ground. That isn't difficult, it's just a question of finding it in the right context.

"Once you get common ground, you can get people working in unison, and that would be my number one objective – to work around the situation, not creating confrontation."

Payne, who has also become a director at the Urban Equestrian Centre, added: "The other thing I want is to make sure the BHA takes even more seriously than they do is the question of diversity.

"I would love to have one more crack at bringing my experience to bear. It's about doing something useful for something that's treated me so brilliantly all my life. I would love to give something back."

Barber's Bullets

Bet365 launch in France

Bet365 have launched in France having received a licence from the national regulator Autorité Nationale des Jeux.

The company said it planned to "progressively expand" its offering in France to include online poker and betting on horseracing.

Bet365's global chief marketing officer Alex Sefton said: "We're thrilled to create a product and experience tailored specifically for French players, within a framework fully compliant with the requirements of the French National Gaming Authority."

Football role for Paul Bittar

Former BHA chief executive Paul Bittar has joined the board of soccer governing body Football Australia.

Paul Bittar: has joined the board of Football Australia Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bittar said in a post on LinkedIn: "I'm excited and fortunate to be given this board opportunity with Football Australia and look forward to working with the board, the FA team and all stakeholders on how we can grow the game.

"How good that I now get to spend even more time thinking about football! Immediate priority is cheering on the Socceroos over the coming weeks."

Sheila Bangalore joins Entain board

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has appointed Sheila Bangalore as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Bangalore has held executive positions at major gambling companies Aristocrat and Bally Technologies, and replaces Ricky Sandler, who left the board in May following the closure of his hedge fund Eminence Capital.

Entain chair Pierre Bouchut said: "Sheila has a strong track record of executive and non-executive experience across multiple sectors, particularly in the gaming industry. I am confident that the board will benefit from Sheila’s judgement, rigour and breadth of expertise as Entain continues to execute its strategy."

Dates for the diary

Friday Newbury racecourse holds its annual general meeting.

Monday Bally's Intralot has until 5pm to confirm whether it is making a bid for William Hill owner Evoke following an extension of the deadline. Chief executive Robeson Reeves said last week that he would be able to "provide more colour" on the situation in the coming days.

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