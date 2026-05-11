Chaos, compromise or change? Ascot has gone rogue once more - now racing faces its reckoning

Ascot has gone it alone, and not for the first time. The question is whether this time others will follow its example.

The royal racecourse has developed a habit of ploughing its own furrow, reflecting its position as not only the most famous track in Britain but also Britain's best known internationally.

When Betfred's monopoly over pool betting ended, Ascot decided not to join the racecourse pool betting project Britbet and instead launched its own service, Bet With Ascot, in 2018. That same year it was announced that Ascot was to leave what was then called Racing UK to join the new Sky Sports Racing channel.