It's funny how courses can adapt when they really want to - now there's no excuse not to have shorter gaps between races

So, then, it can be done. The cat is well and truly out of the bag now.

The average gap between the first six races at Navan last Saturday was 25 minutes. It's funny how you can adapt when you simply have to adapt.

The late arrival of a doctor from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board meant the start of the card was delayed by 53 minutes. Instead of the opening 6f maiden going off at 1.12pm, the ten runners left the stalls in driving rain at 2.05pm.