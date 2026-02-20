Racing Post logo
OpinionDavid Jennings
Introducing the most underrated rider in the game - this guy has got the lot and should surely be Paul Nicholls' big target

David Jennings thinks there is a special talent based at Cullentra House

author image
Deputy Ireland editor
Danny Gilligan rode the Gordon Elliott-trained Kazansky to victory in the Grade 2 Defender
Danny Gilligan: has already won two Galway Plates and two Martin Pipes yet he's only just turned 20Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There was a lot to take in last Saturday.

There was Jonbon sticking two fingers up to us lot yet again with a typically gritty Ascot Chase success. I know you'd get a nice little cottage in the Cotswolds for what he cost, but I would argue that he has actually overachieved. He's won 20 races and 12 Grade 1s without being what you might classify as a superstar. He's been brilliantly placed and tremendously consistent. He's a very good horse who has been turned into a great one. 

There was Impaire Et Passe turning into Invincible Spirit on the run-in in the Red Mills Chase. Can you remember a lead like Sa Fureur's being devoured so quickly after the last at Gowran Park? I certainly can't. He's got proper boot. 

