Introducing the most underrated rider in the game - this guy has got the lot and should surely be Paul Nicholls' big target

There was a lot to take in last Saturday.

There was Jonbon sticking two fingers up to us lot yet again with a typically gritty Ascot Chase success. I know you'd get a nice little cottage in the Cotswolds for what he cost, but I would argue that he has actually overachieved. He's won 20 races and 12 Grade 1s without being what you might classify as a superstar. He's been brilliantly placed and tremendously consistent. He's a very good horse who has been turned into a great one.

There was Impaire Et Passe turning into Invincible Spirit on the run-in in the Red Mills Chase. Can you remember a lead like Sa Fureur's being devoured so quickly after the last at Gowran Park? I certainly can't. He's got proper boot.