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FeatureMost Exciting Flat Horses
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David Jennings' 25 most exciting Flat horses this summer - including a 6-1 shot for Royal Ascot who could go off 6-4

David Jennings counts down the horses who have got him giddy as the Flat season gets into full swing

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Deputy Ireland editor

So here they are, the Flat horses who have got me most excited heading into what is, hopefully, a long, hot summer. There are all sorts of everything in there, from sprinters to stayers, two-year-olds to five-year-olds, Irish-trained horses to French-trained beasts, and obvious ones to not-so-obvious ones. 

Apologies in advance to those connected with Convergent, Opera Ballo and Sun Goddess. It is a downright disgrace that all three have not made the final cut. Please send on any complaints to David Jennings, The Penthouse Suite, Malibu, Los Angeles, California. 

25 Night In Vegas 

There's just something about this guy. He didn't cost a bomb and his pedigree is nothing to write home about, but I liked what I saw at Ascot and my eyes weren't deceiving me as he bolted up in a conditions event at Goodwood next time, despite losing both his front shoes. He might not have the X factor of Great Barrier Reef but, by God, he'll give him plenty to think about in the Coventry Stakes. 

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