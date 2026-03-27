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OpinionDavid Jennings
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'Lightning, frightening, a freak' - we're about to find out the truth about Albert Einstein and it's only March!

Our deputy Ireland editor has his say on the most exciting young horse heading into the Flat season

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Deputy Ireland editor
Albert Einstein after winning the Marble Hill Stakes
Albert Einstein: unbeaten colt is favourite for the 2,000 GuineasCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com)

It's the tail-end of March, for goodness' sake. Will somebody drop a calendar down to Ballydoyle? They haven't even washed down the last of the runners after the Martin Pipe and the Irish are still staggering out of the Queens Hotel in Cheltenham's Montpellier district, yet we're about to find out whether all the lovely stuff that's being said about the favourite for the first Classic of the season is fact or fiction. 

It feels like we're ripping off the plaster before we've even grazed our knee. It's a bit like Bruce Springsteen kicking off a concert with Born To Run. We're going straight to penalties. 

Aidan O'Brien has won the 2,000 Guineas more than anyone else. None of his ten winners had a prep either. But it's seven years since he last won it with Magna Grecia and 2019 feels like a lifetime ago. Battleground (9-2), Auguste Rodin (13-8) and City Of Troy (4-6) have all been beaten favourites on their seasonal reappearances since then and the last two ran absolute stinkers. 

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