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OpinionDavid Jennings
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The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction

Our deputy Ireland editor has his say on the biggest signing of the season

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Deputy Ireland editor
The first of many: JP McManus and Harry Cobden combined with their first winner together in Ireland
The new team: JP McManus and Harry CobdenCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Soon after Honeysuckle had sneaked up the inside of Stormy Ireland to beat the odds-on Benie Des Dieux in a thrilling climax to the 2020 Mares' Hurdle, my uncle turned around to me and mumbled: “He’s no Ruby Walsh.” 

Some random person standing next to him then added: “He’s no Katie Walsh either!”

They were talking about Paul Townend, who had earlier been a well-beaten fourth on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Asterion Forlonge, fell at the second-last on Cash Back in the Arkle, and finished fourth in the Champion Hurdle on Cilaos Emery.

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