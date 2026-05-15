The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction

Soon after Honeysuckle had sneaked up the inside of Stormy Ireland to beat the odds-on Benie Des Dieux in a thrilling climax to the 2020 Mares' Hurdle, my uncle turned around to me and mumbled: “He’s no Ruby Walsh.”

Some random person standing next to him then added: “He’s no Katie Walsh either!”

They were talking about Paul Townend, who had earlier been a well-beaten fourth on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Asterion Forlonge, fell at the second-last on Cash Back in the Arkle, and finished fourth in the Champion Hurdle on Cilaos Emery.