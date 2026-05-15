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The knives are already being sharpened for Harry Cobden - but don't join the ludicrous knee-jerk reaction
Our deputy Ireland editor has his say on the biggest signing of the season
Soon after Honeysuckle had sneaked up the inside of Stormy Ireland to beat the odds-on Benie Des Dieux in a thrilling climax to the 2020 Mares' Hurdle, my uncle turned around to me and mumbled: “He’s no Ruby Walsh.”
Some random person standing next to him then added: “He’s no Katie Walsh either!”
They were talking about Paul Townend, who had earlier been a well-beaten fourth on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Asterion Forlonge, fell at the second-last on Cash Back in the Arkle, and finished fourth in the Champion Hurdle on Cilaos Emery.
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Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
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- No more waiting, no more excuses - this nonsense of delayed disqualifications has to stop right now
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