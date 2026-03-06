David Jennings’ dirty dozen: the 12 fancied horses to avoid at the Cheltenham Festival

It's a game of opinions, eh? At a preview the other night, one panellist said Lulamba would win the Arkle by a fence before the geezer sitting next to him volleyed back by saying Kopek Des Bordes would win it by two! We're smack bang in the middle of silly season, where every single view is right for a few more days. Nobody is wrong until Tuesday.

You're fed up with everybody telling you who is going to win every race at this stage, so let's try to find a few who won't. Here is my dirty dozen of fancied horses, all single-figures prices, who won't be winning next week. I have got each and every one of them correct. Until Tuesday anyway . . .

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Friday, March 13)