Welcome to the weird and wacky world of British racing - where common sense has become a non-runner

It was inevitable, wasn't it? The only certainty with the BHA stewards these days is uncertainty and, lo and behold, just a few days after Benvenuto Cellini was deemed a non-runner in the Derby, Wrist Art wasn't in a 0-50 classified stakes at Yarmouth worth £3,454 to the winner, despite rearing badly and losing all chance as the stalls opened. It was Benvenuto Cellini multiplied by a thousand.

Wrist Art's trainer, James Owen, was baffled by the decision, branding it "totally unfair" and adding that he was going to get in contact with the stewards to demand an explanation.

Owen would not have dreamed of getting in touch with them had Benvenuto Cellini not been given unfair preferential treatment at Epsom, but now he is and rightly so. Welcome to the weird and wacky world of British racing.