- More
El Fabiolo the Champion Hurdle dark horse? It's actually his 33-1 stablemate - even if he is a moody so-and-so
Our deputy Ireland editor with his take on the day-one Cheltenham Festival showpiece
Do you remember the 1941 Champion Hurdle? Yes, Brough, I knew you would. It was run on a Wednesday because of World War II and it went the way of 7-1 shot Seneca, who saw off 33-1 outsider Anarchist by a head with Ephorus a further two lengths back in third.
It was the first of four Champion Hurdles in eight years for trainer Vic Smyth and the most remarkable thing about it was that Seneca was having only his second start over hurdles. Even Alderbrook had two goes before he won it.
Another remarkable thing about the 1941 Champion Hurdle was that it had only six runners. In the 84 years that have followed there have been at least seven or more, including a 24-runner field in 1964 and again in 1991. Indeed, when Punjabi gave Barry Geraghty the first of his record-equalling four wins in the race just 17 years ago, there was a massive field of 23. Imagine that.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDavid Jennings
Last updated
- A proper champion or a flash in the pan? Right now we haven't a clue how good Inothewayurthinkin is - but I fancy we're about to find out
- The best thing Nicky Henderson can do for Constitution Hill right now? Stop talking about him
- The phone call from an irate Dan Skelton that put me back in my box - plus a 66-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- You're bonkers if you believe Sean Bowen is the best jump jockey around - here's the real number one and it's not even up for debate
- Make the Paddy Power Gold Cup great again! We do it by binning those bloody graduation chases
- A proper champion or a flash in the pan? Right now we haven't a clue how good Inothewayurthinkin is - but I fancy we're about to find out
- The best thing Nicky Henderson can do for Constitution Hill right now? Stop talking about him
- The phone call from an irate Dan Skelton that put me back in my box - plus a 66-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- You're bonkers if you believe Sean Bowen is the best jump jockey around - here's the real number one and it's not even up for debate
- Make the Paddy Power Gold Cup great again! We do it by binning those bloody graduation chases