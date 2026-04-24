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OpinionDavid Jennings
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What’s wrong with Barry Connell dissing Jonbon or not rating Il Etait Temps? Absolutely nothing!

Our deputy Ireland editor has his say on one of the big showdowns at next week's Punchestown festival

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Deputy Ireland editor
Barry Connell: has his first runners as a trainer at Cork on Friday
Barry Connell: tells us all what he is thinking and doesn't care who he offendsCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Do you reckon Willie Mullins has trained more Grade 1 winners in Britain or Ireland this season? Wrong. Well, I presume you're wrong. Like me, I presume your answer is Ireland, given the way Dan Skelton has scurried away with the British title and the fact Mullins won only two of the first 14 over there. But no, the answer is still Britain. That surprised me, I must say.

Mullins has won ten Grade 1s in Britain, but just nine of the 23 top-tier races in Ireland to this point. Indeed, he has claimed only one of the last five on home soil and that was the clumsy fool Majborough in the Dublin Chase (more on him later). That’s only 39 per cent.

Gordon Elliott has won seven, Joseph O’Brien has two and there was one each for Henry de Bromhead, Noel Meade, Declan Queally, Colm Murphy and Andy Slattery.

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