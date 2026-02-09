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Saudi Arabia

Foot abscess rules John and Thady Gosden's rising Juddmonte star out of $2.5m contest on Saudi Cup card

Foot abscess rules John and Thady Gosden's rising Juddmonte star out of $2.5m contest on Saudi Cup card

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International
Saudi Cup: Forever Young and Romantic Warrior serve up all-time classic duel as Japanese ace prevails in £16m thriller
Saudi Cup: Forever Young and Romantic Warrior serve up all-time classic duel as Japanese ace prevails in £16m thriller
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Reports
Riyadh: British summer targets being eyed after Shin Emperor leads Japanese domination of Saudi Cup undercard
Riyadh: British summer targets being eyed after Shin Emperor leads Japanese domination of Saudi Cup undercard
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Reports
5.40 Riyadh: Romantic Warrior is the all-time leading prize-money earner - so why isn't he favourite for the £16m Saudi Cup?
5.40 Riyadh: Romantic Warrior is the all-time leading prize-money earner - so why isn't he favourite for the £16m Saudi Cup?
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Previews
Maximum Security officially disqualified from 2020 Saudi Cup with prize-money redistributed
Maximum Security officially disqualified from 2020 Saudi Cup with prize-money redistributed
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Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: 'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes in Neom Turf Cup
Riyadh: 'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes in Neom Turf Cup
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Reports
Saudi Cup: 'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer
Saudi Cup: 'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer
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Reports
'I think he had a fight with the other horse' - leading Japan hope set for $20m Saudi Cup bid despite in-flight dust-up
'I think he had a fight with the other horse' - leading Japan hope set for $20m Saudi Cup bid despite in-flight dust-up
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Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: Ryan Moore and Saffie Osborne out of luck as French rider Maryline Eon wins International Jockeys Challenge
Riyadh: Ryan Moore and Saffie Osborne out of luck as French rider Maryline Eon wins International Jockeys Challenge
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Saudi Arabia
'It's been great, we got a foal last week by Stradivarius' - Sir Alex Ferguson getting a kick out of breeding
'It's been great, we got a foal last week by Stradivarius' - Sir Alex Ferguson getting a kick out of breeding
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International
'I couldn't say no to an opportunity like this' - former Newbury clerk on swapping Berkshire for life in Saudi Arabia
'I couldn't say no to an opportunity like this' - former Newbury clerk on swapping Berkshire for life in Saudi Arabia
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Saudi Arabia
'I didn't think I'd ever get here' - David Allan relishing first ever ride on Saudi Cup day aboard old friend Art Power
'I didn't think I'd ever get here' - David Allan relishing first ever ride on Saudi Cup day aboard old friend Art Power
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Saudi Arabia
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Marco Botti set for first runner in Saudi Arabia this weekend
Marco Botti set for first runner in Saudi Arabia this weekend
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Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities to press for Maximum Security's disqualification after investigation into disgraced trainer
Saudi authorities to press for Maximum Security's disqualification after investigation into disgraced trainer
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International
Riyadh: 'It's all systems go' - British challenge ready for takeoff on Saudi Cup night
Riyadh: 'It's all systems go' - British challenge ready for takeoff on Saudi Cup night
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Previews
Riyadh: 'I love representing the UK and the girls' - Joanna Mason delighted with first Saudi winner
Riyadh: 'I love representing the UK and the girls' - Joanna Mason delighted with first Saudi winner
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Reports
'He gave me the same feel as he did in Dubai' - Dettori aiming for Saudi Cup success
'He gave me the same feel as he did in Dubai' - Dettori aiming for Saudi Cup success
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Saudi Arabia
'He fits the bill' - Oisin Murphy set for big-race ride on Saudi Cup card
'He fits the bill' - Oisin Murphy set for big-race ride on Saudi Cup card
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Saudi Arabia
'He could develop into a Cup horse' - Trawlerman out to net another big pot in Saudi Arabia
'He could develop into a Cup horse' - Trawlerman out to net another big pot in Saudi Arabia
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Saudi Arabia
Classy sprinter has Seven Barrows and Kempton workouts before Riyadh return
Classy sprinter has Seven Barrows and Kempton workouts before Riyadh return
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Saudi Arabia
Foot abscess rules John and Thady Gosden's rising Juddmonte star out of $2.5m contest on Saudi Cup card

Foot abscess rules John and Thady Gosden's rising Juddmonte star out of $2.5m contest on Saudi Cup card

icon
International
Saudi Cup: Forever Young and Romantic Warrior serve up all-time classic duel as Japanese ace prevails in £16m thriller
Saudi Cup: Forever Young and Romantic Warrior serve up all-time classic duel as Japanese ace prevails in £16m thriller
icon
Reports
Riyadh: British summer targets being eyed after Shin Emperor leads Japanese domination of Saudi Cup undercard
icon
Reports
5.40 Riyadh: Romantic Warrior is the all-time leading prize-money earner - so why isn't he favourite for the £16m Saudi Cup?
icon
Previews
Riyadh: British summer targets being eyed after Shin Emperor leads Japanese domination of Saudi Cup undercard
icon
Reports
5.40 Riyadh: Romantic Warrior is the all-time leading prize-money earner - so why isn't he favourite for the £16m Saudi Cup?
icon
Previews
Maximum Security officially disqualified from 2020 Saudi Cup with prize-money redistributed
Maximum Security officially disqualified from 2020 Saudi Cup with prize-money redistributed
icon
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: 'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes in Neom Turf Cup
Riyadh: 'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes in Neom Turf Cup
icon
Reports
Saudi Cup: 'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer
Saudi Cup: 'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer
icon
Reports
'I think he had a fight with the other horse' - leading Japan hope set for $20m Saudi Cup bid despite in-flight dust-up
'I think he had a fight with the other horse' - leading Japan hope set for $20m Saudi Cup bid despite in-flight dust-up
icon
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: Ryan Moore and Saffie Osborne out of luck as French rider Maryline Eon wins International Jockeys Challenge
Riyadh: Ryan Moore and Saffie Osborne out of luck as French rider Maryline Eon wins International Jockeys Challenge
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Saudi Arabia
'It's been great, we got a foal last week by Stradivarius' - Sir Alex Ferguson getting a kick out of breeding
'It's been great, we got a foal last week by Stradivarius' - Sir Alex Ferguson getting a kick out of breeding
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International
'I couldn't say no to an opportunity like this' - former Newbury clerk on swapping Berkshire for life in Saudi Arabia
'I couldn't say no to an opportunity like this' - former Newbury clerk on swapping Berkshire for life in Saudi Arabia
icon
Saudi Arabia
'I didn't think I'd ever get here' - David Allan relishing first ever ride on Saudi Cup day aboard old friend Art Power
'I didn't think I'd ever get here' - David Allan relishing first ever ride on Saudi Cup day aboard old friend Art Power
icon
Saudi Arabia
padlock
Marco Botti set for first runner in Saudi Arabia this weekend
Marco Botti set for first runner in Saudi Arabia this weekend
icon
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities to press for Maximum Security's disqualification after investigation into disgraced trainer
Saudi authorities to press for Maximum Security's disqualification after investigation into disgraced trainer
icon
International
Riyadh: 'It's all systems go' - British challenge ready for takeoff on Saudi Cup night
Riyadh: 'It's all systems go' - British challenge ready for takeoff on Saudi Cup night
icon
Previews
Riyadh: 'I love representing the UK and the girls' - Joanna Mason delighted with first Saudi winner
Riyadh: 'I love representing the UK and the girls' - Joanna Mason delighted with first Saudi winner
icon
Reports
'He gave me the same feel as he did in Dubai' - Dettori aiming for Saudi Cup success
'He gave me the same feel as he did in Dubai' - Dettori aiming for Saudi Cup success
icon
Saudi Arabia
'He fits the bill' - Oisin Murphy set for big-race ride on Saudi Cup card
'He fits the bill' - Oisin Murphy set for big-race ride on Saudi Cup card
icon
Saudi Arabia
'He could develop into a Cup horse' - Trawlerman out to net another big pot in Saudi Arabia
'He could develop into a Cup horse' - Trawlerman out to net another big pot in Saudi Arabia
icon
Saudi Arabia
Classy sprinter has Seven Barrows and Kempton workouts before Riyadh return
Classy sprinter has Seven Barrows and Kempton workouts before Riyadh return
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Saudi Arabia