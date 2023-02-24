'It's all systems go' - British challenge ready for takeoff on Saudi Cup night

Subjectivist returns to action at the head of a strong British-based team in the Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap () and has to overcome not only an absence since June 2021 but also the outside draw of stall 13 to land the $2.5 million event.

The six-year-old had looked a superstar in the making when winning the Gold Cup at Ascot by five lengths but he sadly sustained an injury that could have been career-ending shortly after.

However, trainer Charlie Johnston is well aware of the challenge facing him and has prepared him accordingly with an away day at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago.

Johnston said of the son of Teofilo, who was somewhat exuberant when exercising: "The horse seems in good fettle with himself and it’s all systems go. I think he's showing the signs of a horse who has spent 20 months away from the track, and he was always quite a difficult horse to lead up, particularly on a race day going back a couple of years so it doesn’t concern me to see him full of himself. In fact, I’d much rather see him like that than the other way."

The 1m7f contest has plenty of other challengers from Britain with strong credentials, including the John and Thady Gosden-trained Ebor winner Trawlerman, who looked on good terms with himself on both mornings at the King Abdulaziz racetrack.

Nate The Great out on track at the King Abdulaziz racecourse Credit: Edward Whitaker

John Gosden said: "He’s an Ebor winner who was able to make the step-up to Group class when he was third in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day at Ascot, so you'd like to think he will continue to develop into a good stayer. But this is a very good race, not least with the return of Subjectivist, and he faces very tough competition in a very competitive handicap."

Godolphin's gelding will be partnered by Frankie Dettori, while other notable runners include last year's Prix Chaudenay winner Al Qareem, 2021 German Derby hero Sisfahan, as well as high-class stayers Nate The Great and Enemy.

Nate The Great will be one of three rides on the cards for Oisin Murphy and the son of Nathaniel will not lack for toughness having run 33 times during his career.

Anna Lisa Balding, wife of trainer Andrew, said: "He finished last year well and then had an easy few months with the Red Sea Turf Handicap here as a target. He’s a little horse but he’s got a big heart. We drew stall five and we’re happy with that."

The showpiece event, the $20 million Saudi Cup (), lacks a British challenger this year but makes up for that with last year's winning trainer Moutaib Almulawah saddling Emblem Road and the exciting ten-length Listed Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup winner Scotland Yard for the local side.

There is also a typically strong challenge from Japan, including dual February Stakes scorer Cafe Pharoah and last year's Dubai Turf joint-winner Panthalassa, for whom a win in the big race would prove more icing on a heavy-topped cake.

Last year's Saudi Cup meeting saw the nation win four of the six races open to thoroughbreds and it would be no surprise if the Japanese again proved the dominant force where it mattered.

Country Grammer: one of two horses in the Saudi Cup for Bob Baffert Credit: Edward Whitaker

Then there are the Americans to consider, although if Country Grammer was to improve on last year's second spot it would again thrust the spotlight on his trainer Bob Baffert as well as his high-flying rider, Dettori.

Drawn in stall ten, the six-year-old is joined by stablemate Taiba, a two-year younger son of Gun Runner who landed the Pennsylvania Derby and Malibu Stakes last year. He has another heavyweight of the weighing room to aid him in Mike Smith.

Baffert said of his pair: "Country Grammer is a horse who always runs his race. Frankie knows him really well and if he shows up, he’ll get the job done if Taiba doesn’t. This horse has never been better – he’s a better horse this year, I think – and he likes this track, which is key.

"The Saudi Cup is one of the toughest races to win. I’ve never won it and I really want to. It’s a long ship and a different surface and you have to keep them at their best the entire time."

Mostahdaf works at the King Abdulaziz racecourse on Thursday Credit: GROSSICK RACING

European contenders are aplenty on the Saudi Cup undercard, including Mostahdaf, Sir Busker, Missed The Cut plus Godolphin pair White Moonlight and Dubai Future in the Neom Turf Cup ().

While Garrus, Lusail, Pogo and Happy Romance line up in the 1351 Turf Sprint (). They take on last year's winner, Songline, in what looks a power-packed sprint event.

Mostahdaf, last seen finishing down the field in the Arc behind Alpinista, is a high-class performer in his own right with three Group-race wins under his belt, and Gosden was hopeful of a return to form for Shadwell's Frankel five-year-old.

"He's a lightly raced colt, still with plenty of potential and he has Group winning form between ten and 12 furlongs," Gosden said. "We don’t have any campaign mapped out for him yet, we would like to take it step-by-step, but I’d be hopeful of a good showing."

Last year's Breeders' Cup Sprint winner Elite Power bids to make it a trio of Group or Graded wins in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint (), a race that also includes fellow American raiders Gunite and Meraas as well as a potent line-up from Japan.

