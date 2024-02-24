'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer

Senor Buscador delivered a devastating charge down the home straight to come from the rear of the field and snatch victory in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

The meeting that started in sunny highs of 33C gave way to night in Riyadh by the time the world's richest race was staged, but the jubilant celebrations of the winning connections lit up proceedings as the six-year-old was welcomed back to a packed winner's enclosure by trainer Todd Fincher.

Just three of the 15 runners were trailing Senor Buscador when the field turned for home yet Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado persevered to the line, chasing down leader Saudi Crown to score by the narrowest of margins from Ushba Tesoro, the winner of last year's Dubai World Cup.

"I'm about to cry, it's amazing," said Fincher. "He's never got the credit he's deserved and he finally got to show it today. I'm just proud of the horse.

"Something bad happens to him every race but he always runs hard and has ten or 11 horses to weave in and out of. We knew he was going to run well, we just had to hope for the right set up and we got it."

It was a first win since July for Senor Buscador and another success in the valuable dirt contest for the US following victory at the inaugural Saudi Cup with Maximum Security, who is now facing disqualification by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia following its investigation into trainer Jason Servis.

While Fincher and Alvarado were thrilled to see their runner finally get his day in the sun, a mood matched by the crowd of racegoers attempting to push past security to join the celebrations, the win was particularly emotional for co-owner and breeder Joe Peacock.

"My parents started raising horses 55 years ago, so I grew up around them," he said. "This was the last horse my dad and I bred together, so it's very, very special. We couldn't be more excited about the result.

"Todd said early on this race would set up perfectly for him but I'm always worried about him, because he runs so far back, but he's got a big heart and tries hard. He knows where he needs to be and he got there today.

"We knew one day he'd put it all together and win a big one, we just didn't think it would be the Saudi Cup."

Saudi Crown held on for third but favourite White Abarrio, who was bidding to continue his winning streak following victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic, never looked in contention and weakened into tenth.

Now in its fifth running, the valuable Saudi Cup meeting marks the country's increased investment in major sporting events in recent years. While the development has been met with accusations of sportswashing due to the nation's controversial human rights record, Saudi Arabia has strongly denied the claims, pointing to their desire to diversify their economy and open up the country to the international community.

Judging by the rich overseas interest at this year's meeting, their efforts certainly look to be bearing fruit.

