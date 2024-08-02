Maximum Security officially disqualified from 2020 Saudi Cup with prize-money redistributed

Maximum Security has been officially disqualified from the 2020 Saudi Cup with Midnight Bisou promoted to first.

Trained by Jason Servis, Maximum Security was first past the post in the inaugural $20 million Saudi Cup on February 29, 2020, just nine days before Servis was among an original group of 27 defendants charged with the doping of racehorses.

Servis subsequently entered a guilty plea at a federal court to doping charges and was sentenced to four years in prison last year.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) indicated in January it would be pursuing Maximum Security's disqualification and charges against Servis for the "substantial breaches of the rules and the guide, and relate to the administration of prohibited substances to Maximum Security and failures to comply with the entry requirements for the race".

The stewards committee of the JCSA held an inquiry in May into the conduct of Servis, with neither the trainer nor his legal representatives choosing to attend remotely.

Servis was found in breach of all four charges against him and Maximum Security disqualified, with the prize-money redistributed. The trainer was also given a lifetime ban from racing in Saudi Arabia.

A JCSA spokesman said: "The JCSA is satisfied that, following a full disciplinary process, the charges affecting the outcome of the 2020 Saudi Cup have now been determined by the stewards' committee following a proper investigation. The JCSA will abide by the decision of the stewards' committee.

"The JCSA looks forward to continuing with preparations for the The Saudi Cup 2025 and the 2026 Asian Racing Conference with this matter concluded. We extend our congratulations to the connections of Midnight Bisou, who is the only mare to win the Saudi Cup."

