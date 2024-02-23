'I couldn't say no to an opportunity like this' - former Newbury clerk on swapping Berkshire for life in Saudi Arabia

Trying to grow grass in the middle of a desert may sound like an unenviable assignment. Former Newbury clerk Keith Ottesen hopes he is more than up to the task as he prepares to helm his first ever Saudi Cup meeting.

Ottesen, who managed Newbury for five years following stints at Chepstow and Ffos Las, made the move to Riyadh in November for a new role with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) as clerk of the King Abdulaziz racecourse. Now, he is looking forward to being a part of this week's lucrative international meeting.

"The decision to move wasn't about looking for a new challenge but this offer was a timely call," said Ottesen. "I've been managing tracks for over 20 years in Britain and working in the industry ever since graduation. I thought, while I've got a bit of life in the legs, I couldn't say no to an opportunity like this.

"I love the thrill of big meetings and while there are some very good horses here. When you bring in the best horses from the US and Japan, and chuck in a horse like Luxembourg, who's a Group 1 horse anywhere in the world, it makes you that little bit more excited.

"It's nice to get away from your comfort zone and this is a great opportunity in a racing jurisdiction which is undergoing huge changes culturally and on an international level. As much as I love British racing, horses come here from all over, with hopefully more in the future. You couldn't turn down a chance to be a part of that."

Ottesen is not the only British racing official to make the move to the country in recent years, with David Mackinnon, formerly head of operations at Jockey Club Racecourses south-west region, set to oversee his second Saudi Cup as chief racing and racecourse officer for the JCSA.

"It's amazing to see how the country is developing under clear leadership with clear goals, of which racing is part of that journey," Mackinnon said.

"The people here are incredible and the sport is going from strength to strength. There are over 70 international horses here and the Saudi Cup is continuing to develop in quality – this might be our best ever year. We're broadcasting to 175 different territories now and it's constantly building on the amazing foundations which came before I even joined here.

"There's lots of British interest and it really gives horses at this time of year the chance to shine on a global stage. The prize money is of course a strong incentive, and it's wonderful we've been able to get two races upgraded to Group 2 level and put another half-a-million dollars into each race. It's great to be able to offer that opportunity and we want to continue to develop that in a very strategic way."

Part of that development is set to focus on the course's turf track, installed prior to the first Saudi Cup meeting five years ago.

Plans to develop the turf programme at King Abdulaziz racecourse are underway Credit: Andrew Parker

While 38 races take place across three days every week, only two to three are held on the turf track, while summer racing in the western city of Taif is held exclusively on the dirt.

Ottesen said: "I worked in the US for a couple of years and racing here is a lot more based on that system and 90 per cent of our races are on the dirt. I think there are a lot of links with the Saudi and US horsemen, and although British and European links have grown over the years, the connection between racing here and in the US has always been strong.

"The turf track is a pretty niche thing at the moment. Turf racing is developing in the region, but it's still very much in its infancy and that's what I'll be concentrating on. I'm working with a team of experienced people and we're looking at expanding the series of turf races so the Saudi owners can have more confidence when making European purchases.

"It's a lot easier said than done, as we are literally growing grass in the desert. Everything you see that's green round here is irrigated constantly just to keep it alive. Adding more water doesn't really soften up the going at all. Drainage isn't a problem here like in Britain, but we use different types of grass and are currently researching how to mix different grasses to produce the best turf.

"It's great to learn about a different climate and type of racing, and to be able to bring my experience to a group of people already established here who have done great work over the years. The more people we bring in from all over the world, the better we can make racing here."

