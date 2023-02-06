'He fits the bill' - Oisin Murphy set for big-race ride on Saudi Cup card

Oisin Murphy has a big-race ride to look forward to when he returns to the saddle after being lined up to partner in the Group 3 Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The three-time champion jockey is nearing the end of a 14-month suspension imposed by the British Horseracing Authority for breaching Covid rules and conduct prejudicial to the sport’s reputation, as well as two positive alcohol tests.

Murphy has been building a new connection with Newmarket trainer George Boughey, whose Missed The Cut is set to run at Riyadh on February 25, nine days after the jockey completes his ban on February 16.

"Oisin is a wonderful jockey and I want someone who can create a bond with the horse," said Boughey. "The one thing Missed The Cut has lacked so far is consistency as he has been ridden by so many different riders.

"I don't think Oisin is tied down to ride any horse at the moment in these sort of races, and as much as Ryan Moore and William Buick have ridden all my horses when they can, by their own admission they won't be able to ride Missed The Cut when the summer comes. With us looking for some consistency, Oisin fits the bill."

Missed The Cut works under Oisin Murphy on the Cambridge Road gallop in Newmarket last month Credit: Edward Whitaker

Murphy has ridden the Missed The Cut at home and in a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford, forging a new alliance between trainer and jockey.

"He's been in and sat on the horse twice," Boughey added. "They galloped at Chelmsford the other day and they worked very well – it's good for him to familiarise himself with the horse before he goes out to Saudi.

“He’s obviously a fantastic rider and I’m delighted to have him on board, and Oisin knows what a top-class horse looks like.”

Boughey has plenty of confidence in Missed The Cut as his victory in the Listed Churchill Stakes at Lingfield in November in a new course record time has been boosted since by runner-up Algiers winning two Group 2s in Dubai.

"As a trainer you like to see races work out well," the trainer said. "Missed The Cut broke the track record with Algiers behind him on his last start, and I still can't believe he won from the position he came from, and the grade of race he was running in.

"He is firmly on the upgrade and I couldn't have him in better condition."

Read more . . .

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.