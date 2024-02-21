'I didn't think I'd ever get here' - David Allan relishing first ever ride on Saudi Cup day aboard old friend Art Power

David Allan is gearing up for his first ever ride in Saudi Arabia and hopes his Group 1 scorer Art Power will be able to deliver him another big-race success in the 1351 Turf Sprint (3.25 ) at Riyadh on Saturday.

Allan claimed victory in the British Champions Sprint Stakes at odds of 40-1 on the seven-year-old in October and the pair will be reunited at the King Abdulaziz racecourse for the $2 million contest, which will be the seven-year-old's first run outside of Europe.

The lucrative nature of the 7f contest, which was promoted to Group 2 status this year, has coaxed trainer Tim Easterby into starting his star sprinter's campaign earlier than ever. However, Allan is full of enthusiasm for the task ahead after cantering him at the track on Wednesday morning.