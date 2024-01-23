Saudi authorities to press for Maximum Security's disqualification after investigation into disgraced trainer

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JSCA) has outlined its intention to pursue the disqualification of inaugural Saudi Cup winner Maximum Security following its investigation into US trainer Jason Servis .

Maximum Security landed the $20 million contest in Riyadh on February 29, 2020, just nine days before Servis was among an original group of 27 defendants charged with the doping of racehorses. In December 2022, Servis entered a guilty plea at a federal court to doping charges with performance-enhancing drugs that were undetectable in tests by the sport's regulators.

Servis was sentenced to four years in prison in July and following his conviction, the JSCA confirmed on Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation into the release of prize-money from the race.

A statement from the JSCA read: "Further to the conviction and imprisonment of the racehorse trainer Jason Servis, the JCSA has now concluded its investigation into the release of the prize-money from the race, specifically the prize-money due to the connections of winning horse Maximum Security.

"Following the conclusion of that investigation and pursuant to the rules of racing, the JSCA has now authorised charges to be brought against Jason Servis, the former trainer of Maximum Security.

Jason Servis: sentenced to four years in prison in July Credit: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

"The charges allege substantial breaches of the rules and the guide, and relate to the administration of prohibited substances to Maximum Security and failures to comply with the entry requirements for the race. The JCSA will contend that the stewards' committee should sanction Servis and disqualify Maximum Security."

The statement added that the inquiry into the "conduct of Servis and the consequences of his conduct" would take place in due course. After Servis, who trained Maximum Security for ten starts, was arrested in March 2020, the JSCA froze the $10m share of prize-money, pending the conclusion of the case against the trainer.

If the stewards decide to disqualify Maximum Security, the runner-up Midnight Bisou would be declared the winner and receive the winning prize-money. In addition, Benbatl, who was third, Mucho Gusto (fourth) and Tacitus (fifth) would be promoted and have their share of the purse increased to $3.5m for second, $2m for third and $1.5m for fourth.

It could mark the second time Maximum Security has been stripped of a major race, having been demoted to 17th for causing interference after crossing the line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Along with trainer Jorge Navarro, who received a five-year sentence last year, Servis was the most high-profile of those indicted on doping charges in March 2020.

