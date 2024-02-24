'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes again in Neom Turf Cup

Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Peter Done, all well accustomed to major achievements within the football, racing and betting worlds in Britain, were in unsurprisingly celebratory mood after Spirit Dancer surged clear to land the $2m Neom Turf Cup.

The seven-year-old showed a potent turn of foot to chase down long-time leader Luxembourg and strike under Oisin Orr, delivering Richard Fahey a winner with his first runner in Saudi Arabia.

"It was fantastic, I'm absolutely delighted," said Ferguson, who also bred the son of Frankel. "Richard made the point he hasn’t had a lot of racing, and I think we see the evidence today.

Spirit Dancer surges clear at Riyadh Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Oisin said this morning the horse is improving all the time. I took a gamble a few years ago with a stud in Hemel Hempstead and the results have been very good."

After finishing fourth in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta last month, a return to Dubai next month looks likely for the improving gelding, who claimed the Strensall Stakes and the Bahrain International Trophy last year.

Appleby strikes again

Mick Appleby secured his third major international prize in the space of just three months, and his globetrotting ambitions are far from over after Annaf stormed to victory in the 1351 Turf Sprint .

The five-year-old landed his biggest success yet with a perfectly timed ride from Rossa Ryan to sneak up the rail past Matilda Picotte and score by three-quarters of a length, adding to his trainer's wins this winter in the Italian St Leger and at the Breeders' Cup.

Another international target could be next on Annaf's agenda, with both the Group 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen in Japan and Chairman's Sprint Prize in Hong Kong on his radar.

"It's all down to Rossa, not my training," said Appleby. "Anaaf keeps improving and keeps surprising us. Where we go next, God knows, but he's got that invitation to Japan and we'll possibly go there.

"These big meetings are becoming quite a habit really. It really feels like the sky's the limit. These international wins mean so much because it really does put the yard on the map."

Annaf strides clear under Rossa Ryan to win the 1351 Turf Sprint Credit: Andrew Parker

Enemy denied​

Enemy was regulated to runner-up for the second year running in the Red Sea Turf Handicap after Tower of London snatched success in the dying stride under Ryan Moore.

The Ballydoyle runner failed to make an impression in the Irish Cesarewitch on his last start but returned to form to claim his first success since the Ulster Derby in June.

Read this next:

'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.