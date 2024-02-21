'I think he had a fight with the other horse' - leading Japan hope set for $20m Saudi Cup bid despite in-flight dust-up

Connections of one of Japan's leading hopes for the Saudi Cup hope a mid-flight incident has done nothing to impact the chances of their runner ahead of a bid to land the world's most valuable race on Saturday.

Japan is seeking a second consecutive success in the $20 million contest following the victory of Panthalassa last year and the country fields five runners including Derma Sotogake , who was third in the Saudi Derby at the meeting last year.

But the involvement of the four-year-old, last seen finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Classic, in Saturday's 1m1f race was thrown into doubt after he suffered an injury to his right eye during his flight to Riyadh.

"We didn't see how it happened on the plane but his name plate on the headcollar was broken, so I think he had a fight with the other horse in the stall," said trainer Hidetaka Otonashi.

"There was a concern he would not run in the feature race but when I arrived here and saw him this morning he's recovered from the injury and was galloping very well, so we've decided to go ahead.

"Our concern was the injury would affect him in the race mentally, if it made him hesitate to move alongside another horse in the race. However he's moved nicely in the gallop this morning and there was no problem through the gates either. If he's not affected by it he will run very well on Saturday."

Breeders Cup Classic winner White Abarrio at Riyadh on Wednesday morning Credit: Edward Whitaker

Derma Sotogake will bid to overturn the form of the Breeders' Cup Classic, where he finished second behind the Rick Dutrow Jnr-trained White Abarrio .

The striking grey has since been partly bought by Prince Faisal ahead of his tilt at the Saudi Cup, and will now wear the same colours carried to victory in the race in 2021 by Mishriff before a possible tilt at the Dubai World Cup next month.

Dutrow Jnr said: "I've been wanting to train for these kinds of people all my life and having this kind of horse – this is what excites me. If he's on his game and runs his race then he's going to be tough to beat.

"I came here a couple of times and they were talking about putting up a big race here, and now we're at a point where we can come and try to win it, so it's unbelievable. This is a $20 million race and we're all in, we're taking this race very seriously. I'd rather win this than any race in the world."

Read more:

'We'll go chase some dollars' - Group 1 winner Art Power set for lucrative comeback on Saudi Cup card

'He's matured and looks a stronger horse' - Marco Botti ready for Goodwood Cup with progressive Giavellotto

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.