Riyadh: 'I love representing the UK and the girls' - Joanna Mason delighted with first Saudi winner

Joanna Mason got off the mark in some style in the International Jockeys Challenge on the opening day of the Saudi Cup meeting by riding Medbaas to a gritty victory in the 7f handicap on the dirt.

In doing so she finished third overall on the leaderboard to US-based rider Luis Saez, who rode a winner as well as two seconds to take top honours.

Mason is no stranger to team competitions, having won on Amanzoe at the Shergar Cup last summer, but here she was making her Saudi Arabian debut. Despite that, she duly took control of the race to make every yard on the three-year-old son of Spring At Last to deny Saez on Kareem by three lengths.

A delighted Mason said: "This is amazing. I had a lovely winner for Mr [William] Haggas at the Shergar Cup last year and this was great. I love travelling and going to these different countries and representing the UK and the girls.

Luis Saez (right) touches of Joanna Mason in the first leg of the International Jockey Challenge Credit: Edward Whitaker

"For Medbaas, I got told the other night by the trainer, and again today, to keep it simple and go forward – he doesn't like kickback. You're drawn well so get to the rail, if you're drawn upsides it's okay as long as you don't get kickback. If anything I could feel him getting a bit lonely out in front, but he felt the other one coming and went on again."

Having just been beaten by Saez in the first leg when riding Najm Alenaya, Mason was thrilled to be representing Britain again on a global stage after riding in countries such as Italy, Germany and America.

She said: "To be invited out here is an honour in itself, to ride a winner and second I couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Hopefully I can get a few more points and be at the top of the leaderboard."

Frankie Dettori was one of the headline acts before the challenge, although his best finish came when a narrow second on Aasser in the fifth race to Hapipi Go Lucky and Kazakhstani jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev. Japan's Yuga Kawada claimed second place in the standings having won on Starcat.

Read more:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.