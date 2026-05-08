Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Chester May meeting

Chester: Coolmore hail 'a special day' as Derby hero Lambourn completes full set at May meeting under inspired Ryan Moore

Chester: Coolmore hail 'a special day' as Derby hero Lambourn completes full set at May meeting under inspired Ryan Moore

icon
Reports
'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien
'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien
icon
Reports
Dee Stakes: 'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River
Dee Stakes: 'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River
icon
Chester May meeting
Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?
Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
2.35 Chester: 'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes
2.35 Chester: 'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes
icon
Chester May meeting
'Tom's not happy and says it's dangerous' - how the dramatic delay at Chester's May meeting unfolded in quotes
'Tom's not happy and says it's dangerous' - how the dramatic delay at Chester's May meeting unfolded in quotes
icon
Chester May meeting
Chester: Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore turn it up to 11 as Jan Brueghel bounces back in Ormonde
Chester: Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore turn it up to 11 as Jan Brueghel bounces back in Ormonde
icon
Chester May meeting
Inside Chester's ground chaos - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour
Inside Chester's ground chaos - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour
icon
Chester May meeting
2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
icon
Raceday Intel
2.35 Chester: 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
2.35 Chester: 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
icon
Chester May meeting
Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting
Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting
icon
Raceday Intel
3.05 Chester: all roads lead to Coronation Cup defence for Jan Brueghel - but how will he cope around the Roodee?
3.05 Chester: all roads lead to Coronation Cup defence for Jan Brueghel - but how will he cope around the Roodee?
icon
Chester May meeting
Cheshire Oaks: 'Beautiful specimen' Amelia Earhart usurps I'm The One as Oaks favourite after passing Epsom audition with flying colours
Cheshire Oaks: 'Beautiful specimen' Amelia Earhart usurps I'm The One as Oaks favourite after passing Epsom audition with flying colours
icon
Reports
Chester: Lily Agnes success 'like a dream' as Rebecca Menzies targets Royal Ascot with runaway winner Adonius
Chester: Lily Agnes success 'like a dream' as Rebecca Menzies targets Royal Ascot with runaway winner Adonius
icon
Reports
Chester Vase: 'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant victory
Chester Vase: 'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant victory
icon
Reports
I'm The One ran a 'spectacular race' and could turn tables on Amelia Earhart at Epsom, says Hayley Turner
I'm The One ran a 'spectacular race' and could turn tables on Amelia Earhart at Epsom, says Hayley Turner
icon
Chester May meeting
The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday
The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Confirmed runners and riders for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup on Friday
Confirmed runners and riders for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup on Friday
icon
Chester May meeting
3.05 Chester: Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini steps up in trip as he bids to strengthen position as Ballydoyle's number one for Epsom
3.05 Chester: Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini steps up in trip as he bids to strengthen position as Ballydoyle's number one for Epsom
icon
Chester May meeting
The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
icon
The Big Story
padlock
2.35 Chester: can Amelia Earhart fly high to the top of Aidan O'Brien's Epsom Classic team and follow in Minnie Hauk's footsteps?
2.35 Chester: can Amelia Earhart fly high to the top of Aidan O'Brien's Epsom Classic team and follow in Minnie Hauk's footsteps?
icon
Raceday Intel
'He’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse' - ranking Hugo Palmer's runners on day one of the May meeting
'He’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse' - ranking Hugo Palmer's runners on day one of the May meeting
icon
Chester May meeting
Benvenuto Cellini has risen to the head of the Derby market - here we examine his credentials and the test he faces at Chester
Benvenuto Cellini has risen to the head of the Derby market - here we examine his credentials and the test he faces at Chester
icon
Chester May meeting
Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday
Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday
icon
Britain
Chester: Coolmore hail 'a special day' as Derby hero Lambourn completes full set at May meeting under inspired Ryan Moore

Chester: Coolmore hail 'a special day' as Derby hero Lambourn completes full set at May meeting under inspired Ryan Moore

icon
Reports
'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien
'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien
icon
Reports
Dee Stakes: 'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River
icon
Chester May meeting
Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
Dee Stakes: 'He's a gorgeous horse' - Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore enjoy yet another Epsom trial success with Constitution River
icon
Chester May meeting
Joseph O'Brien has three big chances in the Chester Cup - but who is his number one?
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
2.35 Chester: 'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes
2.35 Chester: 'This trip is a little short for him' - dual Derby hero Lambourn returns to action in hot renewal of the Huxley Stakes
icon
Chester May meeting
'Tom's not happy and says it's dangerous' - how the dramatic delay at Chester's May meeting unfolded in quotes
'Tom's not happy and says it's dangerous' - how the dramatic delay at Chester's May meeting unfolded in quotes
icon
Chester May meeting
Chester: Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore turn it up to 11 as Jan Brueghel bounces back in Ormonde
Chester: Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore turn it up to 11 as Jan Brueghel bounces back in Ormonde
icon
Chester May meeting
Inside Chester's ground chaos - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour
Inside Chester's ground chaos - a stewards' inquiry that 'went round and round in circles' and a delay of more than an hour
icon
Chester May meeting
2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
2026 Chester Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
icon
Raceday Intel
2.35 Chester: 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
2.35 Chester: 'He works like a classy horse' - can Constitution River break the mould and use the Dee Stakes as a springboard for Derby glory?
icon
Chester May meeting
Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting
Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting
icon
Raceday Intel
3.05 Chester: all roads lead to Coronation Cup defence for Jan Brueghel - but how will he cope around the Roodee?
3.05 Chester: all roads lead to Coronation Cup defence for Jan Brueghel - but how will he cope around the Roodee?
icon
Chester May meeting
Cheshire Oaks: 'Beautiful specimen' Amelia Earhart usurps I'm The One as Oaks favourite after passing Epsom audition with flying colours
Cheshire Oaks: 'Beautiful specimen' Amelia Earhart usurps I'm The One as Oaks favourite after passing Epsom audition with flying colours
icon
Reports
Chester: Lily Agnes success 'like a dream' as Rebecca Menzies targets Royal Ascot with runaway winner Adonius
Chester: Lily Agnes success 'like a dream' as Rebecca Menzies targets Royal Ascot with runaway winner Adonius
icon
Reports
Chester Vase: 'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant victory
Chester Vase: 'He's ticked a box to go to Epsom' - all systems go for Derby with Benvenuto Cellini following dominant victory
icon
Reports
I'm The One ran a 'spectacular race' and could turn tables on Amelia Earhart at Epsom, says Hayley Turner
I'm The One ran a 'spectacular race' and could turn tables on Amelia Earhart at Epsom, says Hayley Turner
icon
Chester May meeting
The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday
The surprising lesson from Aidan O'Brien's double in Chester's Classic trials on Wednesday
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Confirmed runners and riders for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup on Friday
Confirmed runners and riders for the Ladbrokes Chester Cup on Friday
icon
Chester May meeting
3.05 Chester: Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini steps up in trip as he bids to strengthen position as Ballydoyle's number one for Epsom
3.05 Chester: Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini steps up in trip as he bids to strengthen position as Ballydoyle's number one for Epsom
icon
Chester May meeting
The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
The next Enable? John Gosden plays down comparisons - but bookies are running scared of I'm The One's 'sass and sparkle'
icon
The Big Story
padlock
2.35 Chester: can Amelia Earhart fly high to the top of Aidan O'Brien's Epsom Classic team and follow in Minnie Hauk's footsteps?
2.35 Chester: can Amelia Earhart fly high to the top of Aidan O'Brien's Epsom Classic team and follow in Minnie Hauk's footsteps?
icon
Raceday Intel
'He’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse' - ranking Hugo Palmer's runners on day one of the May meeting
'He’s always struck me as the perfect Chester horse' - ranking Hugo Palmer's runners on day one of the May meeting
icon
Chester May meeting
Benvenuto Cellini has risen to the head of the Derby market - here we examine his credentials and the test he faces at Chester
Benvenuto Cellini has risen to the head of the Derby market - here we examine his credentials and the test he faces at Chester
icon
Chester May meeting
Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday
Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday
icon
Britain
1234...
chevron icon