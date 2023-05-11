'Everything has gone well since his last run' - Point Lonsdale bids to build on promising comeback victory in Huxley Stakes

The Huxley Stakes is the classiest race at the Chester May festival and the big names are out in force with four of the six entered in Group 1s later in the season. None can be considered bigger than short-priced favourite Point Lonsdale, whose trainer Aidan O’Brien is enjoying yet another excellent week on the Roodee.

Point Lonsdale brings an archetypal profile to the table as a former top-class juvenile who appears to retain every inch of that ability and more after missing the majority of his Classic campaign through injury.

The son of Australia’s win in the Alleged Stakes on his return from a year off at the Curragh in April from a subsequent winner was an impressive training feat, and there is a chance Ryan Moore will be able to dictate from his draw in stall three.

The horses on his inside are Foxes Tales (one) and Poker Face (two) and neither has made the running in the past. Soft ground is also a concern for those two as well as the returning Royal Champion.

For all the positives surrounding Point Lonsdale, a note of caution is sounded on his second run back after a long layoff with the dreaded bounce factor. Watch that Curragh Group 3 and Layfayette, the outsider of the Huxley field, also caught the eye enough to merit consideration off 5lb better terms here.

Layfayette has eight and a half lengths to find with Point Lonsdale, but was given too much to do in a slowly run race under tender handling from Colin Keane, who arrives at Chester for just the one ride.

This six-year-old is evidently working his way back to form as he outran odds of 22-1 when second in the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes next time, pulling clear of smart trio Piz Badile, Insinuendo and even Irish Champion Stakes winner Luxembourg.

The returning Mujtaba, so impressive when dotting up off a mark of 104 in a heavy-ground Newbury handicap in October, is the other to note on this surface. Mujtaba’s trainer William Haggas is 2-2 at Chester this week and both winners were making their seasonal comebacks.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

'I'm happy with him'

Only champion two-year-old Native Trail managed to lower the colours of Point Lonsdale in 2021 and, although last year was a non-event for the son of Australia with just one disappointing run in the 2,000 Guineas, there was much to like about his return to action in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes last month.

Point Lonsdale's win at the Curragh came on heavy ground, while his wins at two included a soft-ground success in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Group 2 win in the Futurity Stakes, so rain on the Roodee this week should hold few fears.

He holds Group 1 entries in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, Coronation Cup and Prince of Wales's Stakes and, as a brother to stablemate Broome, moving up in trip this season could yet unlock further progress.

"I'm happy with him and everything has gone well since his last run," said Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Point Lonsdale. "He didn't run after the Guineas last season but everything now seems good. We think and hope he handles the ease in the ground."

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Foxes Tales

He's run two very good races this year and gelding him seems to have revitalised him to his three-year-old career. He likes give in the ground but whether he wants it this soft is unknown. It looks an even race and it will probably be which horse handles the ground best.

Noel Meade, trainer of Layfayette

He ran well in the Mooresbridge and came on a good bit for his first run. I'm not sure how this track will suit him but he should know enough about racing at this stage, so I'm hoping for a nice run.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Mujtaba

He's a big, rangy horse who was only ever going to get better as he got older, but I don't think anyone was expecting him to win quite like he did on his last start at Newbury last season. The ground was horrible that day but he seemed to get through it fine. Hopefully, he'll progress again with another year on his back and, while I'm not convinced this is his track, we need to start somewhere while the ground is in his favour.

Roger Varian, trainer of Royal Champion

On his day he's quite a talented horse. This is always a strong race but I think he'll really enjoy Chester and any drying of the ground would be a benefit to him.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

Chester previews:

Sign up to receive , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.