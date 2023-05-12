'They are smart and he wasn't suited by the track' - Moore thinks there may be more to come from Point Lonsdale

Point Lonsdale is Paddy Power's 5-2 co-favourite for the Coronation Cup at Epsom after continuing his comeback with victory in the Huxley Stakes under a fine ride from Ryan Moore to set up a possible return to Group 1 company.

Ballydoyle's 2021 National Stakes runner-up finished tenth in last year's 2,000 Guineas and missed the rest of the season, but he landed a Group 3 on his return at the Curragh last month and beat Mujtaba by a neck in this Group 2.

Moore was seen at his best as he made sure the 5-6 favourite prevailed despite hanging right over a furlong out and said: "He was obviously a very good two-year-old and he didn't get much of a go at three but he's come back and won a Group 3 and then a Group 2. I think today's race was well up to standard, they are smart horses, and I don't think he was suited by the track so I was very happy with him."

The jockey completed a double on the card when taking the three-year-old maiden on Banderas for trainer Michael Bell.

'So many happy people here'

Middleham Park Racing had a fine Chester meeting, with two winners and a second – and its runner-up Ziggy's Dream is easily excused his Lily Agnes Stakes defeat as he was beaten by Ziggy's Phoenix in the same colours.

Plenty of syndicate members were on hand to enjoy Revich improving on last year's third place to take the £40,000 7½f handicap by three lengths under Jim Crowley.

"There are so many happy people here," said racing manager Tom Palin. "We have 14 or 15 and Chester has been very good at getting owners in, they've been very accommodating. It's a great meeting that people love to come to and it's been quite productive for us."

Palin revealed Middleham Park's Derby hope Dear My Friend "worked well" on Friday in readiness for the Dante Stakes at York, and that Revich himself could also be in action again next week.

"We might look at a £70,000 handicap at Newbury to run in under a penalty because daylight was second and we may need to do something sharpish," he said.

"He got the gap at the right time here but you still need the horse to go through it and he showed such a tenacious attitude. Jim gave him a great ride, he didn't panic, he kept his head and the horse went through with it."

Runners in the 7½f handicap won by Revich approach the final furlong Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speechless Murphy

Amy Murphy was lost for words once again after Pride Of America returned to the winner's enclosure at the May meeting for a second year running, denying favourite Savvy Victory by a length in the 1m2½f handicap.

It was a double celebration for the Newmarket trainer as Pride Of America’s half-sister, Miss Cantik, dead-heated at Saint-Cloud 15 minutes earlier.

Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted and we’re incredibly lucky to have him. He’s a phenomenal horse who leaves me speechless every time he runs.

“He’s very easy to keep sweet because he loves his job. I ride him everyday at home and he’s an absolute joy to ride. He’s the apple of my eye and I adore him. As a trainer this is where you want to be, you want to be at the big days and to have horses like him bringing you here is amazing.”

Zinc's Plate

Ian Williams could not contain his delight following Zinc White's 33-1 shock in the closing Chester Plate under Jim Crowley, who was completing a double.

The trainer said: "It's a lovely way to end the week but it was a little bit unexpected. He hadn't run for a long time, but you can't not be delighted with his performance. We have family here and it's great to see – it's always great to get a winner at Chester."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.