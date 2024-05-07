The Classic contenders to look out for at Chester's May meeting - including a 25-1 shot for the Oaks

The ITV cameras will be at Chester for the track's three-day May meeting that begins on Wednesday. Here we pick out four horses who could advertise their Classic credentials . . .

Weatherbys E-Passport Cheshire Oaks (3.05 Chester, Wednesday)

Oaks odds: 25-1

The Ralph Beckett-trained Forest Fairy was a six-length winner on her debut at Wolverhampton in February and the runner-up scored on his next start. The daughter of Arc winner Waldgeist was a €78,000 buy as a yearling and has long-range entries in the Oaks at Epsom and Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot.

She faces eight rivals in the Cheshire Oaks, including the Joseph O'Brien-trained Galileo Dame, a fillies' maiden winner at Leopardstown on her second start, and Rubies Are Red, who finished second in that race and is trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Savethelastdance won this race last year before finishing second to Soul Sister in the Oaks. Enable was the last horse to win this race before following up in the Oaks in 2017.

Forest Fairy 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Boodles Chester Vase (3.40 Chester, Wednesday)

Derby odds: 16-1

Grosvenor Square returns for Aidan O'Brien with a 2-3 record and is favourite for the Chester Vase on Wednesday. He made all when a convincing winner of the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown on his final start at two, recording the joint-highest winning Racing Post Rating in the Group 3 for the last ten years.

He has the inside draw in stall one and is partnered by Ryan Moore in a race the trainer-jockey combination have landed six times in the last decade. Ruler Of The World, a winner for Coolmore in 2013, followed up in the Derby.

Last year's Chester Vase scorer Arrest was sent off the 4-1 Derby favourite but only finished tenth.

Grosvenor Square 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Boodles Chester Vase (3.40 Chester, Wednesday)

Derby odds: 20-1

Dubawi has yet to sire a Derby winner but Godolphin will be hoping they can buck the trend with Hidden Law as he looks to secure his position in next month's Classic with success in the Chester Vase.

The three-year-old was defeated a short head on his debut at Southwell in March but made amends with an impressive win at Newbury two and a half weeks ago, cruising to the line to score by five and a half lengths.

Young Rascal claimed the same maiden in 2018 before going on to win the Chester Vase and Hidden Law will bid to repeat the double in what would be a first success in the Group 3 for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, who achieved a best placing of second two years ago on New London.

Hidden Law 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (3.05 Chester, Thursday)

Derby odds: 33-1

God's Window is John and Thady Gosden's leading hope for the Derby and will step up in trip when he lines up in the Listed Dee Stakes on Thursday. Another son of Dubawi, the three-year-old has won two of his three starts including a recent success at Nottingham, where he streaked clear by more than eight lengths.

His victory may have been a sure thing based on odds of 1-14, but he has already proved his ability at a higher level with a third-placed finish in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy as a juvenile, when he was only two lengths off winner Ancient Wisdom and a head behind Devil's Point, who scored on at Goodwood on Friday.

The Nottingham success earned God's Window a Racing Post Racing of 111, the highest of Thursday's likely runners, and he could provide the Gosden team with a first success in the Dee Stakes since 2010.

God's Window 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Read more . . .

Confirmed runners and riders for Wednesday's Chester Vase as Aidan O'Brien unleashes 12-1 Derby hopeful

What's on this week: Chester's May meeting and Lingfield Classic trials provide Epsom clues before Sunday's French Guineas

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.