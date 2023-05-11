Which horses will be suited by soft ground on Thursday and Friday at Chester?

The going at Chester changed to soft on Wednesday and it is expected to stay that way for the next two days of the May meeting on the Roodee. Here, we highlight the horses who will relish the testing conditions . . .

Thursday

A son of Mayson, who has a 24 per cent strike-rate with runners on soft ground, Lihou has won four times on turf, three of which have come with cut underfoot. He comes into this following a victory on soft ground at Epsom, a performance that highlights his aptitude over a fast 5f when there is juice in ground.

He has a solid record at Chester, too, posting two wins and three places from ten runs at the track. The David Evans-trained seven-year-old has won four of his last six runs, so is clearly thriving at present, and with conditions to suit he looks worth following.

Hamish looks for back to back wins in the Ormonde Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Winner of last year's Ormonde Stakes, the William Haggas-trained seven-year-old has a fine record with cut underfoot. He has five wins and two places to his name from eight starts on ground with soft in the going description.

In fact, he's never finished outside the first four in those conditions, so he clearly relishes them. Keep him on side as he looks for back-to-back wins in this Group 3.

A six-year-old grey gelding who loves it when the mud is flying. Trained by Shaun Lycett, he has two wins and four places from nine starts with cut underfoot. He has only finished outside the first four twice in such conditions, one of those efforts was last time out when fifth at Newbury.

That effort is worth noting, though, as the form has worked out very well. Time Interval, who finished second in the Class 4 event, won next time out in a Class 2 at Goodwood.

Friday





The Dave Loughnane-trained mare is not only a Chester specialist (two from two at the track), but she also loves soft ground. She has two wins and three places from five runs with soft in the going description and will be well suited to conditions.

The draw has not been kind, however, as she has been handed stall 12, which makes her task all the more difficult on Friday.

Foxes Tales all set for the Huxley Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Two from two on soft ground, Foxes Tales is clearly well suited by some juice in the ground. His one effort on the Roodee saw him finish fifth in the 2021 running of the Dee Stakes. Far from the finished article that day, he has improved considerably since with wins at Ascot, Haydock and most recently a three-length success at Kempton.

Gelded over the winter, he has looked much more professional in his two races this season and with conditions to suit, this strong-travelling sort should be well suited by this track.

Soft ground is crucial for Metier. Indeed, connections have never run the son of Mastercraftsman on turf without some form of cut underfoot. The softer the better it would seem as he's won four from six starts on heavy ground.

Three of those wins came over hurdles, but the other one was in last year's November Handicap at Doncaster. He's 8lb higher here, but he finished a close second at Musselburgh off 3lb lower which suggests this new mark is within reach now upped further in trip.

Call My Bluff all set for Cup run Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dominic Ffrench Davis is operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate for 2023 and Call My Bluff has been a flag bearer for the yard in recent seasons.

The six-year-old gelding is three from nine with soft in the going description and has a win, a second and a third from just three starts at Chester. The third came in the Chester Plate, the consolation race for horses who are balloted out of the Chester Cup, off 3lb lower last season.

He warmed up for this with a second at Newbury to Novel Legend, who is a warm favourite for Plate having been balloted out of the Chester Cup, and that form looks solid.

Still lightly raced with just ten starts to his name, his two efforts on soft ground have resulted in a win and a place.

He has only run once at the track, when an unlucky sixth in a 7½f novice, a performance which can be marked up as he was hampered at a crucial stage.

The Ian Williams-trained five-year-old certainly offered plenty to suggest he appreciated the twists and turns of the Roodee. Connections add cheekpieces for the first time here, which could squeeze more improvement out.

The Ian Williams-trained five-year-old has only had four encounters with soft ground, resulting in form figures of 2161, and showed his liking for those conditions when romping home by nine and a half lengths at Doncaster last month.

The sixth can be forgiven as he was reappearing off a 178-day break – he's never run well after a break of more than 62 days – and this has clearly been the target as he was a non-runner when this race was run on good ground last year.

He's 5lb well-in under a 3lb penalty (he's been raised to a mark of 80 after his last win) and the first-time visor could elicit more improvement.

