'He has a decent record fresh' - six handicappers to follow during Chester's May meeting this week

Chester's May meeting is the highlight of the season on the Roodee. The historic racecourse, set in the heart of the city, offers a unique test for horses that is unlike any other in the country. A tight left-handed turning track, early speed and the ability to hold your position are key to success alongside, of course, a good draw position. Many don't handle it, but there are some who relish it. Here, we take a look at six handicappers to follow for the week . . .

Trained by Donald McCain, the five-year-old gelding has won twice at the track already and only finished outside the top four in one of his eight starts. He also came a close second in this contest last year.

Beaten a short head by Ffion, he led throughout under Paul Mulrennan and looked sure to make every yard a winning one until his opponent flew late under William Buick. Cut underfoot is ideal and he looks likely to get that, while he's 3lb lower than last year.

He's fared well with the draw in stall six, he broke from that stall last year and Mulrennan is booked for the ride again. Although it's his first start of the season, he has a very decent record fresh, which includes a win and two places from three runs, and this may be the perfect time for him to strike.

Paws For Thought 16:55 Chester View Racecard

The son of Harbour Watch is another who boasts a solid record at the track with three wins from four starts, one of which came in this race last season.

Julie Camacho does a brilliant job with sprinters, most notably with Judicial who won four of his five races around the Roodee, and this seven-year-old found plenty of improvement last year.

Trip and ground will suit and it would be folly to dismiss him at his favourite track. However, a word of caution is needed as he is 14lb higher than last year's victory and stall seven is far from ideal.

Look Out Louis 13:30 Chester View Racecard

The George Boughey-trained four-year-old won the Lily Agnes here in 2021 and has performed well at the track since. Two wins and a second from five starts speak volumes for his ability to thrive around the tight turns of Chester.

Nicola Currie riding Navello to win the Lily Agnes at Chester in 2021 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

His last effort over course and distance saw him finish fifth to Look Out Louis, but he was short for room at a crucial stage that day and his performance can be marked up. The son of Ivawood received 1lb from the winner that day, but receives 13lb on Thursday which makes him look the clear weights pick.

Interestingly, Chester specialist Franny Norton is booked and one would hope a good result is pending with the pair dealt a good draw in stall five.

The seven-year-old gelding is two from six at the track, with his last win coming here towards the end of May 2022 when he was rated 2lb lower.

He has taken a few runs to hit form, but his latest effort at Haydock was much more like it. Beaten three lengths by Rainbow Fire, he only started to hit top gear late on after an early slow pace.

It seems likely connections may well have targeted this race and he's handicapped to go close. He went close at Haydock in September when rated 100 and he's 3lb lower here, so he should be kept on side this week.

Boardman 13:30 Chester View Racecard

There aren't many this week who will have visited the Roodee more times than Revich. The Richard Spencer-trained gelding has featured ten times at the track, with three wins and three places to his name, and was only beaten half a length into third by Red Mirage last year.

He's 3lb lower this time around and just 1lb higher than his course-and-distance victory when finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of Queen's Sargent in August 2020.

He has run twice this season, putting in pleasing efforts both times. The first a ninth-placed finish in the highly competitive Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster and the second a third-place finish in the Spring Cup at Newbury.

Revich 13:30 Chester View Racecard

Trained by Ian Williams, Hydroplane has a win and a place to his name from just three starts around Chester. He's a strong travelling stayer, who is ideally suited by the demands of this unique track.

He won here in June last year by six lengths, while he finished third in the 2021 running of this race behind the extremely well-handicapped Green Book. He warmed up for this contest with a fourth at Kempton, losing out to Chester Cup favourite Novel Legend by two lengths.

That looks good form and he's been left on the same mark for this. Richard Kingscote has been booked for the ride and he boasts a 15 per cent strike rate at Chester over the last five years.

Hydroplane 16:55 Chester View Racecard

